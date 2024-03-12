Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved Liverpool bar has announced its immediate closure.

MOJO has been providing nights out for fifteen years, with many people visiting the Back Berry Street venue for the rock music, table dancing and great vibes. The popular bar relocated to a bigger venue on Hanover Street last summer, but sadly, it has now closed for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesperson for MOJO Liverpool said: "It is with a leaden heart that we announce the closure of MOJO Liverpool after fifteen mostly wonderful years. No one needs to be reminded of the challenges that face us all in the current climate but suffice it to say we have been forced to make a decision we hoped never to have to.

"We have had many wondrous nights with some of the most extraordinarily warm and welcoming people you could ever wish to meet. Our teams over the years and not least those who leave us today have never failed to be a delight. We will miss them and Liverpool dearly."