'We rolled the dice, we got snake eyes' - Much-loved Liverpool bar MOJO announces closure after fifteen years
A much-loved Liverpool bar has announced its immediate closure.
MOJO has been providing nights out for fifteen years, with many people visiting the Back Berry Street venue for the rock music, table dancing and great vibes. The popular bar relocated to a bigger venue on Hanover Street last summer, but sadly, it has now closed for good.
Announcing the news on social media, a spokesperson for MOJO Liverpool said: "It is with a leaden heart that we announce the closure of MOJO Liverpool after fifteen mostly wonderful years. No one needs to be reminded of the challenges that face us all in the current climate but suffice it to say we have been forced to make a decision we hoped never to have to.
"We have had many wondrous nights with some of the most extraordinarily warm and welcoming people you could ever wish to meet. Our teams over the years and not least those who leave us today have never failed to be a delight. We will miss them and Liverpool dearly."
While many people shared fond memories in the comments section, others questioned why the bar was ever moved from its original location. In response, MOJO Liverpool said: "Back Berry Street wasn't working anymore. Cities change and we felt a refresh in a new location would help. We rolled the dice, we got snake eyes."