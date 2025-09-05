A restaurant offering ‘the best’ Caribbean food is coming to Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jerk Junction is opening a brand-new restaurant in the heart of Liverpool city centre.

The Caribbean cuisine experts already have venues in Wilmslow, Chorlton and Manchester’s Trafford Centre and are now coming to Liverpool ONE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerk Junction, Liverpool ONE. | Emma Dukes / National World

A “coming soon” sign and Jerk Junction branding can be seen on the exterior of a venue at The Terrace, next door to Pizza Express.

Jerk Junction claim to offer “the best Caribbean food outside of the island”, with popular menu items such as rice and peas, jerk chicken, and curry goat.

An opening date for the new venue has not yet been announced.