A restaurant offering ‘the best’ Caribbean food is coming to Liverpool.

Jerk Junction is opening a brand-new restaurant in the heart of Liverpool city centre.

The Caribbean cuisine experts already have venues in Wilmslow, Chorlton and Manchester’s Trafford Centre and are now coming to Liverpool ONE.

Jerk Junction, Liverpool ONE.
Jerk Junction, Liverpool ONE. | Emma Dukes / National World

A “coming soon” sign and Jerk Junction branding can be seen on the exterior of a venue at The Terrace, next door to Pizza Express.

Jerk Junction claim to offer “the best Caribbean food outside of the island”, with popular menu items such as rice and peas, jerk chicken, and curry goat.

An opening date for the new venue has not yet been announced.

