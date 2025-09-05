LEAF on Bold Street is closing down after 15 “incredible” years.

Siblings Natalie and Graham Haywood have made the decision to close the much-loved venue, described as “a beating heart”, for good on September 21.

Since 2010, the venue has hosted thousands of live gigs, DJ sets, art events, weddings, parties, talks, and more. This echoed its past as The Yamen Café, where similar experiences were shared over a century ago and only discovered when a near-pristine menu from 1913 fluttered down from the rafters during building work, in a story which went global.

LEAF later expanded to Smithdown Road and West Kirby, though the West Kirby branch sadly closed at the start of this year.

LEAF, Bold Street. | Submitted

In a statement on social media, Natalie and Graham said: “After fifteen incredible years, it’s time to draw this chapter to a close. LEAF on Bold Street has been more than just a venue - it’s been a beating heart.

“A place where laughter has echoed, tears have been shared, art has been made, and ideas have bloomed. Being part of the memories, the music, the feelings, and the unforgettable moments here has been a true honour. This place has meant the world to us. Through every season and every storm, there was always a cup of tea - warming hands, comforting souls.

“On the dark days, the bright days, the ordinary days and the late nights… Where there’s tea, there’s hope. To our dear friends, our regulars, our staff, our champions, thank you.. This space wouldn’t have been the same without you.

Leaf | Google Street View

“We leave with full hearts, lasting friendships, and memories that will stay with us long after we close the doors.

“We’ll continue to serve our much-loved food, drinks, loose-leaf teas and event line-up until 6pm on the 21st September. Whether you came here for a solo coffee, a first date, or a celebration, we invite you to join us one last time before we say goodbye. It’s the end of an era for us and now time to pass the baton.”

LEAF Smithdown will continue to operate, as will OH ME OH MY One Fine Day and Little Leaf on Old Hall Street.

A flea market sale of LEAF Bold Street’s stock and equipment will take place on September 23 and 24, from 10am – 3pm.