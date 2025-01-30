Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Master Pastry Chef Vinod Kumar's new bakery in Liverpool delights with fresh, daily-changing treats, drawing visitors from near and far.

A Liverpool man has finally achieved his childhood dream after opening his own bakery that people are “travelling for miles” to visit.

Master Pastry Chef, Vinod Kumar has worked in hospitality for over 24 years, with his impressive career taking him to 5 Star hotels in India, Dubai and Bahrain. Now, after moving to Liverpool in 2009 and showcasing his skills at Panoramic 34, the 49-year-old is finally his own boss alongside his wife Meena.

The pair have opened MV Patisserie at Bridgeway Shopping Centre in Norris Green, with customers travelling from near and far to enjoy their freshly baked breads, sandwiches, pastries, sweet treats, celebration cakes, shakes, ice creams and coffees.

There is no official menu for the bakery - other than a drinks menu - as Vinod has a “deep passion” for baking and loves to create new treats, such as focaccia and sourdough sandwiches and delicious pastries, daily.

Speaking about his new venture, Vinod said: “I’m delighted to have finally opened my own bakery — it has been a dream of mine ever since I completed my two-year apprenticeship at a renowned pastry and bakery chain in Delhi, India.

“The feedback has been amazing since opening a few months ago and people love the surprise of not knowing what will be on offer from one day to the next. The celebration cakes are also getting a great reputation — I put all my love into baking them for someone’s special occasion. I work very long hours in the bakery but absolutely love it and it’s great to finally have my own business.”

MV Patisserie is based at Bridgeway Shopping Centre on Broadway, just off Utting Avenue in Norris Green, and is open from 8.00am to 6.00pm Monday to Saturday.