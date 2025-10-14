'The one you've been waiting for' - Liverpool soul food restaurant secures second location

By Emma Dukes

Published 14th Oct 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 10:01 BST
Bubba's Trap Kitchen announces its second location in Liverpool, teasing customers with a mystery venue.

A Liverpool restaurant known for serving hearty soul food boxes has revealed it is opening a second venue.

Bubba’s Trap Kitchen first opened as a dark kitchen on Myrtle Street in 2020, before moving to a bigger takeaway on Smithdown Road just months later due to demand.

The business has a 4.4 out of five star rating, from more than 3,000 Uber Eats reviews, and has gained a cult following for lovers of hearty munch boxes. Now, Bubba’s Trap Kitchen is expanding further.

In an announcement on social media, the team said: “BUBBAS 2.0 IS HERE!

We’ve officially secured our second location - the one you’ve all been waiting for. It’s been 5 amazing years since we started this journey and we couldn’t have asked for it to be any better. Big love to everyone who’s supported us along to way.”

They also shared an image of the new venue and asked customers to guess its location, who quickly commented ‘Birkenhead’. The picture appears to be the former Masaya restaurant on the corner of Charing Cross and Oxton Road.

An opening date for the new Bubba’s Trap Kitchen has not yet been revealed.

