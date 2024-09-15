Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular restaurant is competing in the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A takeaway known for serving authentic American burgers in the heart of Liverpool has been announced as a finalist at Uber Eats’ Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024.

The Nashville Cluck opened in the Georgian Quarter in October 2022, promising ‘mouth-watering’ buttermilk crispy chicken and beef patties. Using ingredients flown in from the USA, the eatery quickly became an internet sensation, regarded as one of Liverpool’s best fried chicken joints, and later joined the Baltic Market as a vendor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the North West shortlist of Uber Eats’ Restaurant of the Year Awards for the second consecutive year, the chicken shop will compete with nine other restaurants - including Lodge Lane’s Zezu - to be named best in the region, and to be up for the chance to be named the Restaurant of the Year.

Nashville Platter at The Nashville Cluck, Liverpool. | The Nashville Cluck

130 businesses have been shortlisted from 12 regions within the UK and Ireland and the public can now vote for their favourites. A winner will be chosen from each region and be up for the UK title of Restaurant of the Year. The winner will receive a cash prize of £100,000, and runners-up will also receive a cash prize to help grow their business and a marketing support package.

Discussing the awards on social media, The Nashville Cluck said: “We are excited to announce that *The Nashville Cluck* has once again made it to the @ubereats_uk North West Regional Finals for Best Food, and it's all thanks to your incredible support.”

Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024 - North West shortlist

The Nashville Cluck, Liverpool

Home Chinese, Manchester

Laros Greek Street Food, Liverpool/Manchester

SHAKEDOWN, Manchester

Zezu, Liverpool

Mama’s Soul Food, Manchester

Aros Kitchen, Warrington/Widnes/Newton-le-Willows

Burger & Co., Manchester

Istanbul Restaurant, Manchester

Go Burrito, Lancaster