Liverpool craft beer bar named one of the best independents in the UK

An award-winning Liverpool bar is up for yet another accolade after making it into the final of the 2024 SIBA Business Awards.

Highlighting the best breweries, taprooms, retailers, pubs and beer industry businesses in the UK, the annual awards feature a range of categories, including Best New Independent Craft Brewery and Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub. Amongst the finalists announced this week is Liverpool's Dead Crafty Beer Co. (DCBC), which has 20 rotating taps, with a variety of beers - and never the same beer twice. In the running to be once again be named the Best Independent Craft Beer Bar in the UK - in the city category - DCBC will find out its fate at the awards ceremony in Liverpool next month.

- Complete list of Liverpool breweries Neil Walker, Chair of Judges SIBA Business Awards said: “It has been a huge year for entries into the awards, with a 43% increase in entries in 2024 compared to 2023, making the achievement of being named a finalist all the tougher. It was also great to see such a huge response to new categories such as the Collaboration and Brewers’ Brewer of the Year Awards.” The SIBA Business Awards 2024 will be presented on Wednesday, March 13 at BeerX UK in Liverpool by acclaimed beer author, journalist, broadcaster and consultant Pete Brown.

Dead Crafty Beer Co., Dale Street, Liverpool. Image: Google Street View

Full list of SIBA Business Awards 2024 Finalists

Marketing Implementation

40ft + East London Liquor Co

Bundobust – Python

Siren – 10th Anniversary

Wye Valley – Nightjar

Sustainable Business

Barney’s Beer

Hog’s Back

Muntons

Northern Monk

Renegade

Community Engagement

Bristol Beer Factory

Bullhouse

Moongazer

Orbit

Best Individual Design

40ft – Smokestack

40ft – Death by a thousand brews

Northern Monk – Pilgrimage

Signature Brew – Riot Grrrl

Best Concept Design

Good Chemistry

Orkney

Siren

Stay Wild

Business Innovation

40ft

Crafty Brewing

Three Brothers Brewing

Commercial Achievement

Full Circle

Thornbridge

Utopian

Wye Valley

Empowering People

40ft

Muntons

Tap Social

Best Collaboration

Indie Rabble x Various

Signature Brew x We Serve Humans

Thornbridge x Budvar

Moongazer x Belgian Brewers

Northern Monk x Aunt Bessies

UK’s Best New Independent Craft Brewery

Indie Rabble Brew Co

Moot Brew Co

Not That California Brew Co

Tucks Brewery

UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Taproom

40FT

Amity

Bundobust

Signature Brew

UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Webshop

Amity

Full Circle

Moonwake

Thornbridge

Titanic

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer

Beer Dad

Brewery Market

Nearest Beer Shop

Stirchley Beer & Wine

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – City

Candid Beer, Stafford

Craft Republic, Barry

Dead Crafty Crafty Beer Co., Liverpool

Green Goddess, Blackheath

Vocation & Co., Sheffield

UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – Rural

The Bailey Head, Oswestry

Royal Barn, Kirkby Lonsdale

Vocation & Co., Hebden Bridge

Andy Parker, Elusive

Gareth Moore, DEYA

Georgina Young, St Austell

Jamie Delap, Fyne Ales