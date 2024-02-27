Liverpool craft beer bar named one of the best independents in the UK
An award-winning Liverpool bar is up for yet another accolade after making it into the final of the 2024 SIBA Business Awards.
Highlighting the best breweries, taprooms, retailers, pubs and beer industry businesses in the UK, the annual awards feature a range of categories, including Best New Independent Craft Brewery and Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub. Amongst the finalists announced this week is Liverpool's Dead Crafty Beer Co. (DCBC), which has 20 rotating taps, with a variety of beers - and never the same beer twice. In the running to be once again be named the Best Independent Craft Beer Bar in the UK - in the city category - DCBC will find out its fate at the awards ceremony in Liverpool next month.
- Complete list of Liverpool breweries Neil Walker, Chair of Judges SIBA Business Awards said: “It has been a huge year for entries into the awards, with a 43% increase in entries in 2024 compared to 2023, making the achievement of being named a finalist all the tougher. It was also great to see such a huge response to new categories such as the Collaboration and Brewers’ Brewer of the Year Awards.” The SIBA Business Awards 2024 will be presented on Wednesday, March 13 at BeerX UK in Liverpool by acclaimed beer author, journalist, broadcaster and consultant Pete Brown.
Full list of SIBA Business Awards 2024 Finalists
Marketing Implementation
- 40ft + East London Liquor Co
- Bundobust – Python
- Siren – 10th Anniversary
- Wye Valley – Nightjar
Sustainable Business
- Barney’s Beer
- Hog’s Back
- Muntons
- Northern Monk
- Renegade
Community Engagement
- Bristol Beer Factory
- Bullhouse
- Moongazer
- Orbit
Best Individual Design
- 40ft – Smokestack
- 40ft – Death by a thousand brews
- Northern Monk – Pilgrimage
- Signature Brew – Riot Grrrl
Best Concept Design
- Good Chemistry
- Orkney
- Siren
- Stay Wild
Business Innovation
- 40ft
- Crafty Brewing
- Three Brothers Brewing
Commercial Achievement
- Full Circle
- Thornbridge
- Utopian
- Wye Valley
Empowering People
- 40ft
- Muntons
- Tap Social
Best Collaboration
- Indie Rabble x Various
- Signature Brew x We Serve Humans
- Thornbridge x Budvar
- Moongazer x Belgian Brewers
- Northern Monk x Aunt Bessies
UK’s Best New Independent Craft Brewery
- Indie Rabble Brew Co
- Moot Brew Co
- Not That California Brew Co
- Tucks Brewery
UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Taproom
- 40FT
- Amity
- Bundobust
- Signature Brew
UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Webshop
- Amity
- Full Circle
- Moonwake
- Thornbridge
- Titanic
UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Retailer
- Beer Dad
- Brewery Market
- Nearest Beer Shop
- Stirchley Beer & Wine
UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – City
- Candid Beer, Stafford
- Craft Republic, Barry
- Dead Crafty Crafty Beer Co., Liverpool
- Green Goddess, Blackheath
- Vocation & Co., Sheffield
UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Bar or Pub – Rural
- The Bailey Head, Oswestry
- Royal Barn, Kirkby Lonsdale
- Vocation & Co., Hebden Bridge
- Andy Parker, Elusive
- Gareth Moore, DEYA
- Georgina Young, St Austell
- Jamie Delap, Fyne Ales
- Charles Faram
- Festival Glass
- Loughran Brewers Select
- Murphy & Son