Liverpool has become something of a brewing hotbed and is now home to a wide range of breweries, micro-breweries and unique beers.

Liverpool has become something of a brewing hotbed and is now home to a wide range of breweries, micro-breweries and unique beers. But amid the news that the number of brewery insolvencies in the UK has tripled in past year it could be time to use them or lose them.

So, we have put together a list of all of Liverpool’s breweries and their most popular beers to help you enjoy the best the city and the surrounding area has to offer.

Image: @BlackLodgeBrew via Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Lodge Brewery: Located on Kings Dock Street in the Baltic Triangle, Black Lodge brews a range of beers, available to drink at their in-house taproom or purchase. They offer an online ordering service and monthly bundles.

🍺 Most popular beer: The Best of the Beer.

The Best of the Beer. 📍Location: Kings Dock Street, Baltic Triangle, Liverpool, L1 8JU

Image: @lovelanebrewery via Instagram

Love Lane: The guys at Love Lane renovated an old rubber factory and transformed it into a brewery and distillery, back in 2016. They also have a bar and kitchen, and offer tours of the brewery.

🍺 Most popular beer: Lager and Pale - but everyone is different.

Lager and Pale - but everyone is different. 📍Location: 62-64 Bridgewater Street, Liverpool, L1 0AY

Neptune Brewery’s, Pactolus. Image: @neptunebrewery via Instagram

Neptune Brewery is based in Maghull and supplies beers to venues across the country. All of their beers are vegan-friendly and can be also be enjoyed in their taproom. They have recently opened a new beerhouse on Liverpool Road North, in Maghull.

📍Location: Unit 1 Sefton Lane Industrial Estate, Maghull, L31 8BX

Image: @deadcraftybeercompany via Instagram

Dead Crafty Beer Company: At the award-winning DCBC bar on Dale Street, there are 20 rotating taps, with a variety of beers such as Blueberry Pumpkin Spice. Available in bottles or cans or draft to go, their beer can also be ordered online and delivered the same day if you live locally.

🍺 Most popular beer: They never have the same beer twice so they’re all popular.

They never have the same beer twice so they’re all popular. 📍Location: 92 Dale Street, Liverpool, L2 5TF

Image: @azvexbrewing via Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Azvex Brewing: The microbrewery hasn’t been here for long but, it is loved by locals. Brewing a new range of beers and ales every week and offering food and drink at its taproom, it is becoming increasingly popular. Beers can also be ordered online.

🍺 Most popular beer: Currently it would be Cookie Cutter Approach, however, they don’t have any permanent beers.

Currently it would be Cookie Cutter Approach, however, they don’t have any permanent beers. 📍Location: Unit 16 King Edward Rise, Gibraltar Row, Liverpool, L3 7HJ

Image: @liverpoolbrewing via Instagram

Liverpool Brewing Company make both classic cask beers and cutting edge craft beers – in cask, keg and can – for everywhere, and everyone. Their brewer has won multiple awards and the beer is brewed to high quality standards. Beers can also be ordered online.

📍Location: 39 Brasenose Rd, Kirkdale, Liverpool, L20 8HL

Image: @cainsbrewery via Instagram

Cains Brewery: The most famous brewery in Liverpool, Cains Brewery was founded by Robert Cain in the 1850, where he brewed his own ales and began his pub empire. In recent years, the brewery was out of action and undergoing renovation, but it is now back to brewing the beer they call ‘Liverpool in a pint.’

🍺 Most popular beer: Cains’ Finest

Cains’ Finest 📍Location: 39 Stanhope Street, Cains Brewery Village, Liverpool, L8 5RE

Image: Carnival Brewing

Carnival Brewing are a microbrewery and tasting room on Liverpool’s waterfront, creating a wide range of beers. They began in a kitchen in Liverpool in 2017 and years later - they’re going strong at their brewery, providing beer for mu

🍺 Most popular beer: Carmen - Mosaic Pale.

Carmen - Mosaic Pale. 📍Location: Unit 3 King Edward Rise, Gibraltar Row, Liverpool, L3 7HJ

Image: @strawberryfieldsbrewery via Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strawberry Fields Brewery/Big Bog Brewing produce tasty craft beers and recently won seven SIBA awards. Unsurprisngly, many of the brewery’s beers feature Beatles’ related names, e.g. Strawberry Fields Forever, Fab 4 and Help!

📍Location: 74 Evans Road, Liverpool, L24 9PB

Image: @topropbrewing via Instagram

Top Rope Brewing Limited are a Liverpool based microbrewery & taproom who ‘love putting hops in a headlock’. All of their beers are vegan friendly and as well as being available online, they can be enjoyed at the taproom and takeaway twice a month.

🍺 Most popular beer: Ice Cream Pale Ale.

Ice Cream Pale Ale. 📍Location: 6 Lipton Cl, Liverpool, Bootle, L20 8PU

Image: Google

Stamps is based in Crosby Village and has previously won the CAMRA LocAle award. Recently, they began brewing their own beer and ale in Kirkdale, and also support other local breweries.

📍Location: 4 Crown Buildings, Crosby, Liverpool, L23 5SR

Image: Handyman

Handyman micro-brewery is based within the Handyman Supermarket on Smithdown Road. For years this was a hardware store but has now been refurbished into the Handyman Pub, which opened in 2017.

📍Location: 461 Smithdown Road, Liverpool, L15 3UL

Image: Beer Station via Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beer Station is micropub and brewery in Formby, next to Freshfield Station. It opened in 2016 and offers a range of local cask ales, quality lager, wines and spirits. Their home brewed beers are railway themed and only available in-house.

📍Location: 3 Victoria Buildings, Victoria Road, Formby, L37 7DB

Rock the Boat Brewery: Image: @RockTheBoatAle/twitter

Rock The Boat Brewery is based in a 16th century wheelwright’s workshop in Little Crosby Village and produces a variety of cask conditioned ales. You can find their beer at pubs across the region, including Ye Cracke, Thomas Rigby’s and Baltic Fleet.

🍺 Most popular beer: Fab Four - a smooth IPA style - and Yellow Submarine Special, which has a changing hop content each brew.

Fab Four - a smooth IPA style - and Yellow Submarine Special, which has a changing hop content each brew. 📍Location: 6 Little Crosby Village, Liverpool, L23 4TS