These Liverpool restaurants, cafes and takeaways received new food hygiene ratings in May and June 2024.

Restaurants across Liverpool have been handed new hygiene ratings after being visited by environmental health inspectors. More than 28 eateries in the city were awarded five stars during June. However, three were hit with zero star ratings.

The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required. Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Below are the latest food hygiene ratings* for Liverpool venues classed as restaurants, cafes, canteens, takeaways and sandwich shops by the Food Standards Agency. All ratings were awarded in May and June 2024. *Staff canteens, school/nursery canteens, caterers, children’s clubs and hospital canteens have not been included. All information via the Food Standards Agency as of July 3 2024.

Latest five star food hygiene ratings

Rated 5: Croxteth Farm Cafe - Croxteth Hall Lane, Liverpool (rated on June 13, 2024)

- Croxteth Hall Lane, Liverpool (rated on June 13, 2024) Rated 5: Hot Spot - Temple Court, Liverpool (rated on June 7, 2024)

- Temple Court, Liverpool (rated on June 7, 2024) Rated 5: Doogles Donuts - Mann Island, Liverpool (rated on June 6, 2024)

- Mann Island, Liverpool (rated on June 6, 2024) Rated 5: The Brunch and Cocktail Club - Duke Street, Liverpool (rated on May 31, 2024)

- Duke Street, Liverpool (rated on May 31, 2024) Rated 5: Domino’s - Stoker Way, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024)

- Stoker Way, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024) Rated 5: Domino’s - Honeys Green Precinct, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024)

- Honeys Green Precinct, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024) Rated 5: Papa John’s - Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024)

- Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024) Rated 5: Coffee Pod - Stephenson Way, Liverpool (rated on May 24, 2024)

- Stephenson Way, Liverpool (rated on May 24, 2024) Rated 5: Richmond Tavern - Church Road, Liverpool (rated on May 24, 2024)

- Church Road, Liverpool (rated on May 24, 2024) Rated 5: La Musa - Speke Road, Liverpool (rated on May 23, 2024)

- Speke Road, Liverpool (rated on May 23, 2024) Rated 5: Churrasco Steak House - Paradise Street (rated on May 22, 2024)

- Paradise Street (rated on May 22, 2024) Rated 5: The Cornerstone Cafe - Shaw Street, Liverpool (rated on May 17, 2024)

- Shaw Street, Liverpool (rated on May 17, 2024) Rated 5: The Lion - Walton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 26, 2024)

- Walton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 26, 2024) Rated 5: Lobster Pot - Whitechapel, Liverpool (rated on May 14, 2024)

- Whitechapel, Liverpool (rated on May 14, 2024) Rated 5: Khans Takeaway - East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024)

East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024) Rated 5: Sakara - Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024)

- Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024) Rated 5: Sedpraiz Naija Kitchen - Crawford House, Upper Warwick Street, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024)

Rated 5: Olive Tree Restaurant - Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024)

Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024) Rated 5: Costa Coffee - Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024)

- Gateacre Park Drive, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024) Rated 5: Kitchen Crew - Durning Road, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024)

Durning Road, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024) Rated 5: Nord - The Plaza, Old Hall Street, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024)

- The Plaza, Old Hall Street, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024) Rated 5: Anatolia - Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 7, 2024

Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 7, 2024 Rated 5: 8 Water Street - Water Street, Liverpool (rated on May 3, 2024)

Water Street, Liverpool (rated on May 3, 2024) Rated 5: Hummingbird Cocktail Bar - North John Street, Liverpool (rated on May 3, 2024)

North John Street, Liverpool (rated on May 3, 2024) Rated 5: Free State Kitchen - Maryland Street, Liverpool (rated on May 2, 2024)

Maryland Street, Liverpool (rated on May 2, 2024) Rated 5 : Subway - East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024)

- East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024) Rated 5: Gustum - Rose Lane, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024)

- Rose Lane, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024) Rated 5: Pizza Hut - East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024)

Latest four star food hygiene ratings

Rated 4: Pizza Rojin - Oakfield Road, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024)

- Oakfield Road, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024) Rated 4: McDonald’s - Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024)

- Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024) Rated 4: Taste Bar - Dingle Lane, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024)

Latest three star food hygiene ratings

Rated 3: Pronto Pizza - Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on May 28, 2024)

- Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on May 28, 2024) Rated 3: Yamama Cafe & Bar - Parliament Street, Liverpool (rated on May 22, 2024)

Parliament Street, Liverpool (rated on May 22, 2024) Rated 3: The Village Chippy - West Derby Village, Liverpool (rated on May 15, 2024)

Latest two star food hygiene ratings

Rated 2 : Eaton Road Fish Bar - Eaton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 29, 2024))

- Eaton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 29, 2024)) Rated 2: Panoramic 34 - West Tower, Brook Street, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024)

- West Tower, Brook Street, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024) Rated 2: Preferred Pizza - Lisburn Lane, Liverpool (rated on May 15, 2024)

Latest one star food hygiene ratings

Rated 1: Country Kitchen Sandwich Shop - Garston Old Road, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024)

- Garston Old Road, Liverpool (rated on May 30, 2024) Rated 1: Gino D’Acampo - Old Hall Street, Liverpool (rated on May 28, 2024)

- Old Hall Street, Liverpool (rated on May 28, 2024) Rated 1: Porters Cafe - Gower Street, Liverpool (rated on May 28, 2024)

- Gower Street, Liverpool (rated on May 28, 2024) Rated 1: Chop Chop - Fenwick Street, Liverpool (rated on May 21, 2024)

- Fenwick Street, Liverpool (rated on May 21, 2024) Rated 1: Sans Cafe - Lightbody Street, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024)

Latest zero star food hygiene ratings