Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King at Sans Cafe in Liverpool. | Image: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast

The dockside cafe has been dubbed a ‘hidden gem’.

A Liverpool cafe that received rave reviews on BBC TV series The Hairy Bikers Go West has been hit with a one-star hygiene rating.

First opening back in the late 1960s, Sans Café on Lightbody Street serves Chinese food as well as breakfast dishes such as omelettes and a full English. Recommended by Si King and the late Dave Myers, the ‘hidden gem’ has an impressive 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google but, did not fare as well during its latest hygiene inspection.

The dockside eatery featured in an episode earlier this year, which saw the duo try out a number of local Merseyside businesses, including Wild Loaf bakery and Chris’s Chippy. Si and Dave tucked into the cafe’s special chow mein dish and their best selling pork dumplings, which Dave described as 'addictive’.

Visited by hygiene inspectors on May 9, the café received a rating of just one star, meaning ‘major improvement’ is necessary. The venue was rated as ‘generally satisfactory’ on both hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities, but was told ‘major improvement’ was required in regard to management of food safety.

Sans Cafe, Liverpool. Image: Google Street View | Google Street View

According to the Food Standards Agency, this category looks at ‘system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future’.