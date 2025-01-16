Liverpool city centre is known for its fantastic food and drink offerings but, the city is also home to many incredible restaurants that are a little further afield.

If you’re not a local, you probably haven’t considered exploring other parts of the vast city or its surrounding areas during a trip to Liverpool and I’m here to share some amazing hidden gem eateries you’re missing out on.

My list includes a family-run Asian restaurant with Pad Thai to die for, a quaint village pub, a quirky veggie and vegan cafe and many more wonderful restaurants you really need to try in 2025.

Here are 11 of my favourite restaurants and cafes you need to visit outside of Liverpool city centre. Let me know your favourites in the comments or email me at [email protected].

1 . El Mercado, Upton, Wirral El Mercado is a fantastic, family-run restaurant in the heart of Upton. The Latin American eatery has a whole host of incredible menu options from burritos and tacos to tapas or vegan small plates, and the cocktails are competitively priced. | Emma Dukes

2 . The Watering Can, Greenbank Road, Liverpool The Watering Can is located in Mossley Hill and is an absolute gorgeous restaurant, covered in greenery. Dishes include a full English and fantastic homemade sandwiches, and there are plenty of veggie and vegan options. | The Watering Can

3 . Host, Oxton, Wirral Host is a charming cafe in Oxton Village, serving up lovely drinks and incredible smoothie bowls. Though the venue is small, the food and atmosphere are fantastic and there's outdoor seating too. | Emma Dukes

4 . Sixty Kitchen, Formby, Sefton Okay so you can't actually sit in at Sixty but it is an absolute must if you're after a unique takeaway. The Formby eatery offers a set menu that changes every month. Offering ‘restaurant quality’ Chinese dishes to be enjoyed at home, the exclusive venue only makes a set number of boxes per day and has become well-known for its innovative takeaway concept. | Emma Dukes