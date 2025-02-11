The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland took place on Monday night (February 10), celebrating the finest restaurants and announcing new coveted Michelin stars, Green stars and Special Awards.

The sparkling event, held at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, announced the new and returning stars for 2025 to an invited audience of top chefs, restaurant owners and influential figures across the food industry.

But, as brilliant restaurants received their hard earned accolades, Liverpool once again missed out on a single Michelin star. While eateries in the city are recommended in the Guide, none managed to earn Michelin’s highest accolade.

In fact, Liverpool has never had a Michelin Star at any of its restaurants and Merseyside sadly lost its only star when Marc Wilkinson’s renowned Fraiche restaurant moved from the Wirral to Shropshire.

Among this year’s winners was Moor Hall Restaurant and Rooms, located just outside of Merseyside in Aughton. It was the only restaurant to be newly awarded with three stars for 2025 - the maximum number that can be awarded to any one business. The famous restaurant opened in 2017 and ceremony host Amanda Stretton said it has been “nothing short of sensational”.

Moor Hall was awarded its first star from Michelin in 2018, its second in 2019 and a Green star in 2022. Mark Birchall was very emotional as he accepted his new three Star award, and spoke of his gratitude towards his team and his family.

While Liverpool will now spend another year without a single Michelin star, I have put together my own guide to brilliant restaurants which I believe are award worthy - as well as those recommended by LiverpoolWorld readers. Take a look at the gallery below.

1 . Panoramic 34, Brook Street, Liverpool Panoramic 34 offers a fine dining experience, as well as incredible views of the city. It is perfect for special occasions and serves up unique, thoughtful dishes. | Panoramic 34

2 . Casa Italia, Stanley Street, Liverpool Casa Italia is one of Liverpool’s oldest and most popular restaurants, serving authentic Italian dishes. Running for 48 years, the independent eatery is often seen with long queues outside. | Emma Dukes

3 . Restaurant 8, Cook Street, Liverpool Liverpool-born chef Andrew Sheridan and his business partner Sam Morgan own a number of restaurants across the North West, including the award-winning Restaurant 8 in Liverpool city centre. The immersive restaurant features in many guides but is yet to earn a Michelin star. | LTV

4 . Wreck Bistro, Seel Street, Liverpool Wreck is a casual, fine dining restaurant, which offers a range of unique dishes, as well as a superb vegan menu. It's ideal for a laid back yet extremely delicious meal. | Wreck Bistro