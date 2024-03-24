Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool restaurant has been named in Condé Nast Traveller's inaugural edition of The UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards.

Highlighting the very best new openings from 2023, the foodie guide features 23 exciting eateries from across the country, including one unique Liverpool restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A joint venture by GSG Hospitality and chef Daniel Heffy, NORD opened in the city centre last year, serving dishes inspired by Heffy's time in Stockholm. Impressing big names in the foodie world, such as Angela Harnett and Andi Oliver, the restaurant is the only restaurant in the whole of the North West to be named in the guide.

Explaining why NORD is so special, Condé Nast Traveller said: "Liverpudlian chef Daniel Heffy's NORD has put plenty of meaning behind the name of his new restaurant – his Northern roots, for one, the use of local producers, and, rather curiously, the significant inspiration taken from Scandinavia.

"If a Scouse-Scandi mash-up wasn't on your bingo card for openings of the year, take comfort in the fact that it wasn't on ours, either. But here, Heffy is giving what he terms ‘travelled British food’ its time in the spotlight."