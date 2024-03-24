'Scouse-Scandi' restaurant in Liverpool named one of the UK's Top New Restaurants
A Liverpool restaurant has been named in Condé Nast Traveller's inaugural edition of The UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards.
Highlighting the very best new openings from 2023, the foodie guide features 23 exciting eateries from across the country, including one unique Liverpool restaurant.
A joint venture by GSG Hospitality and chef Daniel Heffy, NORD opened in the city centre last year, serving dishes inspired by Heffy's time in Stockholm. Impressing big names in the foodie world, such as Angela Harnett and Andi Oliver, the restaurant is the only restaurant in the whole of the North West to be named in the guide.
Explaining why NORD is so special, Condé Nast Traveller said: "Liverpudlian chef Daniel Heffy's NORD has put plenty of meaning behind the name of his new restaurant – his Northern roots, for one, the use of local producers, and, rather curiously, the significant inspiration taken from Scandinavia.
"If a Scouse-Scandi mash-up wasn't on your bingo card for openings of the year, take comfort in the fact that it wasn't on ours, either. But here, Heffy is giving what he terms ‘travelled British food’ its time in the spotlight."
With ingredients sourced by hyper-local businesses such as Edge & Sons Butchers in Wirral and North by Sud-Ouest Charcuterie, NORD champions high-quality, northern food and serves 'clever crowdpleasers' such as beer-battered cod Kievs.