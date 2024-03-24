Liverpool is a top foodie destination, with swathes of fantastic, unique restaurants in the city centre and surrounding areas. And, just when you thought the city's offerings could not get any better, several new restaurants and bars are set to open their doors.

While many small businesses have closed as a result of the cost of living crisis, units have not stayed empty for long, with hopeful restaurateurs setting up shop and hoping their food concepts will survive the difficult hospitality climate.

The new restaurants and bars preparing to open in Liverpool this year are pretty special, ranging from a darts bar to a drag queen diner and a Hello Kitty-inspired cafe.

Below are some of the most exciting new businesses coming to the city - and across the water - in the coming months.

1 . Pomegranate, Old Hall Street, Liverpool Pomegranate is set to open on Old Hall Street in spring 2024, offering healthy treats and coffee. The cafe will focus on health and wellness and offer a range of vegan dishes. An official opening date has not yet been announced, however, the team say it will be open very soon! Photo: Pomegranate Liverpool

2 . Hi Kitty, Berry Street, Liverpool Hello Kitty-inspired cafe, Hi Kitty, is set to open on Berry Street, serving the likes of burgers, fries and milkshakes. An opening date has not yet been announced, but work on the venue has begun. Photo: Wikimedia

3 . Muzzy's Breakfast House, Heswall, Wirral Renowned for its huge delicious fry-ups, such as the Bohemian Rapsody, Muzzy's Breakfast House is opening a second venue in Heswall this year. An official opening date has not yet been announced. Photo: Muzzy's

4 . Dorothy's Diner, Pride Quarter, Liverpool Dorothy's Diner will offer a new take on the 1950s American diner experience with guests being served by 'fabulous' drag queens. Promising 'mouth-watering American classics with a side of drag,' the Victoria Street venue will serve delicious food and drink such as burgers, pizza and milkshakes - the latter available with added booze. Located on Victoria Street in Liverpool's Pride Quarter, Dorothy's Diner will open on Friday, March 29, with an "unforgettable" grand opening.