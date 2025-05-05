Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025: I've picked out 15 of the best restaurant deals and discounts including Gaucho

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th May 2025, 14:31 BST

Discover some of the best restaurant deals during Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025.

Liverpool Restaurant Week gives local venues the chance to provide customers with top deals. Taking place at what can be a quiet week of the year, to support the industry, it was first launched last year and is designed to cast a spotlight on the city’s restaurant sector.

Dozens of popular restaurants, cafes and bars will take part in the highly awaited event, with a whole new host of offers. All participating venues will offer exclusive deals between £5 and £35 and I have picked out some of my favourite deals, discounts and restaurants.

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 will take place over nine days, from May 10 to 18. Take a look at some of the top deals below.

Enjoy a freshly brewed coffee and a buttery croissant for just £5. Available at Gran Caffe The Italian Quarter, Gran Caffe Duke Street and Gran Caffe Jesse Hartley Way.

1. Gran Caffe, Liverpool

Enjoy a freshly brewed coffee and a buttery croissant for just £5. Available at Gran Caffe The Italian Quarter, Gran Caffe Duke Street and Gran Caffe Jesse Hartley Way. | pr

Start your day right during Liverpool Restaurant Week with a hearty Full English breakfast for just £5 at On The Vine. Booking recommended, please quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’.

2. On The Vine, Liverpool

Start your day right during Liverpool Restaurant Week with a hearty Full English breakfast for just £5 at On The Vine. Booking recommended, please quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’. | On The Vine

Enjoy two Lion’s Mane steaks paired with two glasses of organic wine for just £35. Booking recommended, quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’.

3. Hume, Liverpool

Enjoy two Lion’s Mane steaks paired with two glasses of organic wine for just £35. Booking recommended, quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’. | Emma Dukes / Hume

Explore cult classic Gaucho dishes with an exclusive 3-course set menu for just £25. From the golden-crusted empanadas to a signature rump steak, this menu is only available as part of Liverpool Restaurant Week - not available after 4pm on Saturdays. Booking required, please quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’.

4. Gaucho, Liverpool

Explore cult classic Gaucho dishes with an exclusive 3-course set menu for just £25. From the golden-crusted empanadas to a signature rump steak, this menu is only available as part of Liverpool Restaurant Week - not available after 4pm on Saturdays. Booking required, please quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’. | Gaucho, Liverpool.

