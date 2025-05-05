Liverpool Restaurant Week gives local venues the chance to provide customers with top deals. Taking place at what can be a quiet week of the year, to support the industry, it was first launched last year and is designed to cast a spotlight on the city’s restaurant sector.

Dozens of popular restaurants, cafes and bars will take part in the highly awaited event, with a whole new host of offers. All participating venues will offer exclusive deals between £5 and £35 and I have picked out some of my favourite deals, discounts and restaurants.

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 will take place over nine days, from May 10 to 18. Take a look at some of the top deals below.

1 . Gran Caffe, Liverpool Enjoy a freshly brewed coffee and a buttery croissant for just £5. Available at Gran Caffe The Italian Quarter, Gran Caffe Duke Street and Gran Caffe Jesse Hartley Way. | pr

2 . On The Vine, Liverpool Start your day right during Liverpool Restaurant Week with a hearty Full English breakfast for just £5 at On The Vine. Booking recommended, please quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’. | On The Vine

3 . Hume, Liverpool Enjoy two Lion’s Mane steaks paired with two glasses of organic wine for just £35. Booking recommended, quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’. | Emma Dukes / Hume