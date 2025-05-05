Liverpool Restaurant Week gives local venues the chance to provide customers with top deals. Taking place at what can be a quiet week of the year, to support the industry, it was first launched last year and is designed to cast a spotlight on the city’s restaurant sector.
Dozens of popular restaurants, cafes and bars will take part in the highly awaited event, with a whole new host of offers. All participating venues will offer exclusive deals between £5 and £35 and I have picked out some of my favourite deals, discounts and restaurants.
Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 will take place over nine days, from May 10 to 18. Take a look at some of the top deals below.
1. Gran Caffe, Liverpool
Enjoy a freshly brewed coffee and a buttery croissant for just £5. Available at Gran Caffe The Italian Quarter, Gran Caffe Duke Street and Gran Caffe Jesse Hartley Way. | pr
2. On The Vine, Liverpool
Start your day right during Liverpool Restaurant Week with a hearty Full English breakfast for just £5 at On The Vine.
Booking recommended, please quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’. | On The Vine
3. Hume, Liverpool
Enjoy two Lion’s Mane steaks paired with two glasses of organic wine for just £35.
Booking recommended, quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’. | Emma Dukes / Hume
4. Gaucho, Liverpool
Explore cult classic Gaucho dishes with an exclusive 3-course set menu for just £25. From the golden-crusted empanadas to a signature rump steak, this menu is only available as part of Liverpool Restaurant Week - not available after 4pm on Saturdays.
Booking required, please quote ‘Liverpool Restaurant Week’. | Gaucho, Liverpool.
