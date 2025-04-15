Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025: Full list of venues offering exclusive discounts & chance to claim vouchers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dozens of popular restaurants, cafes and bars will take part in the highly awaited Liverpool Restaurant Week - and five hundred £10 vouchers will be given away ahead of the launch.
Designed to encourage diners to find new favourites, discover hidden gems and enjoy the buzz of Liverpool’s restaurant scene - without breaking the bank - the popular campaign will return to the city this May, with a whole new host of offers.
What is Liverpool Restaurant Week?
Liverpool Restaurant Week gives local venues the chance to provide customers with top deals. Taking place at what can be a quiet week of the year, to support the industry, Liverpool it was first launched last year and is designed to cast a spotlight on the city’s restaurant sector. All participating venues will offer exclusive deals between £5 and £35.
Dozens of fantastic restaurants and cafes took part in 2024, from Hawksmoor, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, NORD and Riva Blu, to Bold Street Coffee, Gran Caffe and Key Lime Coffee. Customers were also able to complete a ‘Foodie Passport’ for the chance to win free meals out for a whole year.
When is Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025?
Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 will take place over nine days, from May 10 to 18. This means customers can benefit from deals across two weekends and ‘explore the city by plate’.
How to get free vouchers ahead of Liverpool Restaurant Week
To claim one of the free £10 vouchers, you will need to sign up to the newsletter to find out the voucher giveaway locations and visit one of the giveaway sites Thursday, May 8. The free £10 can only be spent in Levy Payer venues in the city centre, a full list can be found on the website.
Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 participating venues
- Albert’s Schloss
- Almost Famous
- Barburrito
- Bistro Pierre
- Black Cat Club
- Bundobust
- Cafe Tabac
- Chamber 36
- Delhi House Cafe
- El Gato Negro
- Fazenda
- Fat Hippo
- Frederiks
- Franco Manca
- Gaucho
- Gino D’Acampo
- Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen
- Gusto
- Hanover Street Social
- Hard Days Night Hotel
- Haute Dolci
- Holy Garage
- LEAF on Bold Street
- London Carriage Works
- Love Lane Brewery
- Lunya
- Lunyalita
- Madre
- Malmaison
- Maldron Hotel
- Marco Pierre White
- Ma Boyle’s
- Neighbourhood
- Ninello’s
- Nova Scotia
- Pho Castle Street
- PINNS
- Pizza Punks
- Queens Wine Bar + Bistro
- Revolution
- Revolucion de Cuba
- Salt House Tapas
- San Carlo
- So Salsa Bold Street
- Stoke Restaurant
- Taco Bell
- Tempest on Tithebarn
- The Alchemist
- The Brunch and Cocktail Club
- The Dog & Collar
- The Liner Hotel
- The Municipal Hotel & Spa
- The Pen Factory
- The Real Greek
- Turtle Bay (Hanover St)
- Turtle Bay (Victoria St)
- Voyagers
- Wagamama
- Wildwood
- Wreck Bistro
- Yamama
- Yo! Liverpool ONE
- Zenn
- Ziba
- Zizzi
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.