Liverpool Restaurant Week is almost here. Find out where you can enjoy exclusive deals and discounts.

Dozens of popular restaurants, cafes and bars will take part in the highly awaited Liverpool Restaurant Week - and five hundred £10 vouchers will be given away ahead of the launch.

Designed to encourage diners to find new favourites, discover hidden gems and enjoy the buzz of Liverpool’s restaurant scene - without breaking the bank - the popular campaign will return to the city this May, with a whole new host of offers.

What is Liverpool Restaurant Week?

Liverpool Restaurant Week gives local venues the chance to provide customers with top deals. Taking place at what can be a quiet week of the year, to support the industry, Liverpool it was first launched last year and is designed to cast a spotlight on the city’s restaurant sector. All participating venues will offer exclusive deals between £5 and £35.

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2024.

Dozens of fantastic restaurants and cafes took part in 2024, from Hawksmoor, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, NORD and Riva Blu, to Bold Street Coffee, Gran Caffe and Key Lime Coffee. Customers were also able to complete a ‘Foodie Passport’ for the chance to win free meals out for a whole year.

When is Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025?

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 will take place over nine days, from May 10 to 18. This means customers can benefit from deals across two weekends and ‘explore the city by plate’.

How to get free vouchers ahead of Liverpool Restaurant Week

To claim one of the free £10 vouchers, you will need to sign up to the newsletter to find out the voucher giveaway locations and visit one of the giveaway sites Thursday, May 8. The free £10 can only be spent in Levy Payer venues in the city centre, a full list can be found on the website.

Liverpool Restaurant Week.

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 participating venues

Albert’s Schloss

Almost Famous

Barburrito

Bistro Pierre

Black Cat Club

Bundobust

Cafe Tabac

Chamber 36

Delhi House Cafe

El Gato Negro

Fazenda

Fat Hippo

Frederiks

Franco Manca

Gaucho

Gino D’Acampo

Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen

Gusto

Hanover Street Social

Hard Days Night Hotel

Haute Dolci

Holy Garage

Liverpool Restaurant Week.

LEAF on Bold Street

London Carriage Works

Love Lane Brewery

Lunya

Lunyalita

Madre

Malmaison

Maldron Hotel

Marco Pierre White

Ma Boyle’s

Neighbourhood

Ninello’s

Nova Scotia

Pho Castle Street

PINNS

Pizza Punks

Queens Wine Bar + Bistro

Revolution

Revolucion de Cuba

Salt House Tapas

San Carlo

So Salsa Bold Street

Stoke Restaurant

Taco Bell

Tempest on Tithebarn

The Alchemist

The Brunch and Cocktail Club

The Dog & Collar

The Liner Hotel

The Municipal Hotel & Spa

The Pen Factory

The Real Greek

Turtle Bay (Hanover St)

Turtle Bay (Victoria St)

Voyagers

Wagamama

Wildwood

Wreck Bistro

Yamama

Yo! Liverpool ONE

Zenn

Ziba

Zizzi