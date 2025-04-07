15 Liverpool restaurants, supermarkets and pubs where kids can eat free this Easter half-term

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST

Discover 15 fantastic Liverpool eateries offering free or £1 meals for kids this Easter half-term.

Liverpool is full of tons of great restaurants, pubs, supermarkets and more where children can enjoy free - or super cheap - meals this Easter half-term.

- Free Bunny Tail Trail returns to Liverpool for Easter half term

We have put together a list of 15 of the best deals, where your kids can enjoy the likes of free bento boxes, free pizza, free pasta and more. From popular brands like Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Zizzi to stores like Dunelm and Morrisons, there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of this Easter.

Take a look at the list below and find the perfect place for a family meal out.

At Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen, they’re making sure that your family days don’t break the bank. Kids eat free when ordering a main from the Ramsay kids menu. A dessert can be added for £3.50.

1. Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen

At Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen, they’re making sure that your family days don’t break the bank. Kids eat free when ordering a main from the Ramsay kids menu. A dessert can be added for £3.50. Photo: Marta Rocci

Head over to Smoke & Dough for kids eat free, every Sunday. Options include pizza, bento boxes and slushes.

2. Smoke & Dough

Head over to Smoke & Dough for kids eat free, every Sunday. Options include pizza, bento boxes and slushes. | Smoke & Dough

TGI Fridays are giving new and existing Stripes Rewards members a free kids meal (including a snack, a main and two sides) when a Rewards member orders an adult’s main meal.

3. TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays are giving new and existing Stripes Rewards members a free kids meal (including a snack, a main and two sides) when a Rewards member orders an adult’s main meal. | Jerome - stock.adobe.com

Kids can eat for free at Byron this half term, from Monday to Friday.

4. Byron

Kids can eat for free at Byron this half term, from Monday to Friday. | Emma Dukes

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolRestaurantsEasterPubsMorrisons
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice