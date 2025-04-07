Liverpool is full of tons of great restaurants , pubs , supermarkets and more where children can enjoy free - or super cheap - meals this Easter half-term.

We have put together a list of 15 of the best deals, where your kids can enjoy the likes of free bento boxes, free pizza, free pasta and more. From popular brands like Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Zizzi to stores like Dunelm and Morrisons, there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of this Easter.