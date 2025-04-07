Liverpool is full of tons of great restaurants, pubs, supermarkets and more where children can enjoy free - or super cheap - meals this Easter half-term.
We have put together a list of 15 of the best deals, where your kids can enjoy the likes of free bento boxes, free pizza, free pasta and more. From popular brands like Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Zizzi to stores like Dunelm and Morrisons, there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of this Easter.
Take a look at the list below and find the perfect place for a family meal out.
1. Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen
At Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen, they’re making sure that your family days don’t break the bank. Kids eat free when ordering a main from the Ramsay kids menu.
A dessert can be added for £3.50. Photo: Marta Rocci
2. Smoke & Dough
Head over to Smoke & Dough for kids eat free, every Sunday.
Options include pizza, bento boxes and slushes. | Smoke & Dough
3. TGI Fridays
TGI Fridays are giving new and existing Stripes Rewards members a free kids meal (including a snack, a main and two sides) when a Rewards member orders an adult’s main meal. | Jerome - stock.adobe.com
4. Byron
Kids can eat for free at Byron this half term, from Monday to Friday. | Emma Dukes
