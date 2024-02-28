With a whole host of restaurants and cuisines to choose from, Liverpool is perfect for a family meal or a treat for the kids, but sometimes, children's options can be a little boring and beige, not reflecting the meals on the main menu.

We have selected 12 of the best restaurants in the city centre, and Liverpool ONE, which offer interesting and impressive kids menus, for those children who are sick of nuggets and chips and want to try something new.

All of the selected restaurants have a five-star hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency and a Google Reviews rating of at least a 4.3 out of five. Each restaurant has a specific children's menu, with prices lower than standard-sized meals.

From Spanish restaurants offering fried squid, to Caribbean delights, take a look at our top 12 choices below...

1 . Côte Brasserie, Liverpool ONE 🍽️ Modern, all-day French brasserie chain, serving regional specialties and traditional classics. 📋 The kids menu offers mini versions of main menu dishes, and is priced at £7.50 for two courses or £9.50 for three. Options include calamari, steak frites, haddock goujons and more.💬 "Lovely atmosphere, great staff, good quality food at a reasonable price." ⭐ Cote Bistro was given a five star hygiene rating in December 2023 and has a 4.3 out of five rating on Google from 1,106 reviews. 📍 51 Paradise St, Liverpool L1 3EU Photo: Archive

2 . The Italian Club, Bold Street 🍽️ Award winning Italian bistro-restaurant in the heart of Liverpool. 📋 The kids menu is priced at £9.50 for one course, a fruit juice or soft drink, and a scoop of ice cream. Options include the Al Pomodoro, Baby Carbonara, Chicken Milanese with Fries or the Bambini Pizza Margherita. 💬 "Service and staff wonderful the food was fab and a welcoming atmosphere." ⭐The Italian Club was given a five star hygiene rating in July 2019 and has a 4.6 out of five rating on Google from 897 reviews. 📍 85 Bold St, Liverpool L1 4HF Photo: Ivan Torres on Unsplash (illustrative purposes only)

3 . La Parrilla Mexican Tapas Bar & Grill, Bold Street 🍽️ Cheerful restaurant with vibrant decor presenting hearty portions of Mexican specialties and cocktails. 📋 The Little Gringo menu has a wide range of options from kebabs to fajitas and burritos. Kids meals cost £6.95 for two courses. 💬 "The ambience was lovely and the staff very welcoming and friendly." ⭐ La Parrilla was given a five star hygiene rating in June 2018 and has a 4.3 out of five rating on Google from 869 reviews. 📍 57 Bold Street, Liverpool L1 4EU Photo: La Parrilla/PR