The prestigious Michelin Guide Ceremony for 2024 took place on Monday evening, announcing which eateries have been awarded new stars, green stars, and special awards.

The latest batch of winners were revealed at the event at Manchester's Midland hotel, however, restaurants in the south dominated the awards, with no Merseyside or Greater Manchester eateries receiving new Stars.

Liverpool has never had a Michelin Star at any of its restaurants and Merseyside sadly lost its only Star when Marc Wilkinson’s Fraiche moved from Wirral to Shropshire.

Unfortunately, the city's restaurants did not earn any Stars at the 2024 awards, however, Liverpool is filled with fantastic restaurants that Liverpudlians believe are worthy of the symbol of excellence.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers which local restaurants deserve recognition and received dozens of passionate responses.

Below are thirteen of the top Liverpool restaurants which believe deserve a Michelin Star.

1 . Casa Italia, Stanley Street Casa Italia is one of Liverpool’s oldest and most popular restaurants, serving authentic Italian dishes. Running for 48 years, the independent eatery is often seen with long queues outside. Photo: Casa Italia

2 . Roski, Rodney Street Owned by MasterChef The Professional’s winner and Michelin Star chef, Anton Piotrowski, Roski serves innovative, unique food and is regularly mentioned in foodie guides. Photo: Roski

3 . The Art School Restaurant, Sugnall Street The Art School features in the Michelin Guide and is known for its excellent fine-dining experience. Locals think it also deserves a Michelin star. Photo: Trip Advisor

4 . Bon Pan, Clayton Square Bon Pan is a contemporary Pan Asian buffet, offering 150 different dishes. The city centre restaurant often receives high praise from locals. Photo: Bon Pan