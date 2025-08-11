The prestigious awards celebrate major players in the foodie world, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.

While no Merseyside venues are finalists for the national or North West Curry Restaurant of the Year award, ten are vying for the Best of Liverpool title.

Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant is also up for the national Nepalese Restaurant of The Year award, while Liverpool’s Sanskruti Restaurant is vying for the national Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year title.

See the ‘Best of Liverpool’ finalists below.

1 . Da Mount Gurkha, Waterloo Da Mount Gurkha, Waterloo. | Da Mount Gurkha via Tripadvisor

2 . Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Liverpool Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Liverpool. | Submitted

3 . Sultan’s Palace, Liverpool Sultan’s Palace, Liverpool. | Sultan’s Palace

4 . Holdi, Liverpool Holdi, Liverpool. | @holdiwoolton via Instagram