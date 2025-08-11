The prestigious awards celebrate major players in the foodie world, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.
While no Merseyside venues are finalists for the national or North West Curry Restaurant of the Year award, ten are vying for the Best of Liverpool title.
- 16 historic sites in Liverpool 'at risk' of 'decay', including landmark buildings dating back years
Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant is also up for the national Nepalese Restaurant of The Year award, while Liverpool’s Sanskruti Restaurant is vying for the national Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year title.
See the ‘Best of Liverpool’ finalists below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.