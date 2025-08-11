10 incredible curry houses vying for Best of Liverpool title in English Curry Awards 2025

The final of the 2025 English Curry Awards takes place this evening (August 11), with ten Liverpool restaurants vying for the title of city’s best.

The prestigious awards celebrate major players in the foodie world, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.

While no Merseyside venues are finalists for the national or North West Curry Restaurant of the Year award, ten are vying for the Best of Liverpool title.

Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant is also up for the national Nepalese Restaurant of The Year award, while Liverpool’s Sanskruti Restaurant is vying for the national Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year title.

See the ‘Best of Liverpool’ finalists below.

Da Mount Gurkha, Waterloo.

1. Da Mount Gurkha, Waterloo

Da Mount Gurkha, Waterloo. | Da Mount Gurkha via Tripadvisor

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Liverpool.

2. Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Liverpool

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Liverpool. | Submitted

Sultan’s Palace, Liverpool.

3. Sultan’s Palace, Liverpool

Sultan’s Palace, Liverpool. | Sultan’s Palace

Holdi, Liverpool.

4. Holdi, Liverpool

Holdi, Liverpool. | @holdiwoolton via Instagram

