Liverpool restaurants among UK's best as they reach English Curry Awards 2025 final

The English Curry Awards finalists 2025 have been revealed, including top restaurants in Liverpool and Merseyside

The prestigious awards celebrate major players in the foodie world, and the highly-anticipated awards ceremony will take place on August 11 in Birmingham.

Oceanic Awards say this year’s finalists represent the “crème de la crème” of the English curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.

While no Merseyside venues are finalists for the national or North West Curry Restaurant of the Year award, ten are vying for the Best of Liverpool title. They are:

Da Mount Gurkha

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant

Sultan’s Palace

Holdi Bar

Bundobust

Spice Bloom Indian Restaurant

Light of Bengal

Delhi House

EastZEast

Akshaya – The Picture Drome

Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant is also up for the national Nepalese Restaurant of The Year award, while Liverpool’s Sanskruti Restaurant is vying for the national Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year title.