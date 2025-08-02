Liverpool restaurants among UK's best as they reach English Curry Awards 2025 final
The prestigious awards celebrate major players in the foodie world, and the highly-anticipated awards ceremony will take place on August 11 in Birmingham.
Oceanic Awards say this year’s finalists represent the “crème de la crème” of the English curry industry, showcasing the unrivalled skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.
While no Merseyside venues are finalists for the national or North West Curry Restaurant of the Year award, ten are vying for the Best of Liverpool title. They are:
- Da Mount Gurkha
- Ikkayees Indian Restaurant
- Sultan’s Palace
- Holdi Bar
- Bundobust
- Spice Bloom Indian Restaurant
- Light of Bengal
- Delhi House
- EastZEast
- Akshaya – The Picture Drome
Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant is also up for the national Nepalese Restaurant of The Year award, while Liverpool’s Sanskruti Restaurant is vying for the national Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year title.
