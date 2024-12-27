I was just 16 when I decided to make the switch to a vegan lifestyle almost 11 years ago and back then it was pretty hard to find decent meal options at the supermarket let alone a good restaurant that catered for vegans.

Of course, there were some old school veggie joints - like The Egg - but, it was difficult to find somewhere that my meat-eating friends and I could enjoy together. Now, pretty much every restaurant has at least one vegan option on the menu and it is easier than ever to have a meal out without missing out.

Over the last decade, I have powered through many subpar plant-based dishes but Liverpool is now filled with so many amazing vegan-friendly restaurants that it can be overwhelming to decide where to go. So, I have created this guide to my top ten favourite restaurants in the city to help you choose, just in time for Veganuary.

Take a look at the gallery below to see my recommendations, which include fully vegan restaurants and eateries for everyone.

1 . The Vibe Cafe, Paradise Street, Liverpool The Vibe is one of my all-time favourite restaurants in Liverpool and it's fully vegan. The extensive menu has everything you could desire, from 'eggs' on toast to delicious pasta dishes, sweet treats and specialist drinks. I have never had anything but an incredible time at The Vibe. | The Vibe

2 . The Egg Cafe, 16-18 Newington, Liverpool Liverpool’s oldest veggie cafe, The Egg, is located just off Bold Street and has a brilliant menu filled with classic dishes. Whether you're after a Sunday roast or a bean burger, there's something for everyone. It's a proper Liverpool institution so is definitely a must-visit. | theggcafe via Instagram.

3 . Glass Onion, Allerton Road, Liverpool Glass Onion is one of the Allerton Road cafes I have visited many times, due to its excellent vegan options. The whole menu is vegetarian, with a range of homemade dishes from a vegan fry-up to pancakes and blind Scouse. They serve tons of vegan cakes and bakes too and the service is always great. | Emma Dukes