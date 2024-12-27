I was just 16 when I decided to make the switch to a vegan lifestyle almost 11 years ago and back then it was pretty hard to find decent meal options at the supermarket let alone a good restaurant that catered for vegans.
Of course, there were some old school veggie joints - like The Egg - but, it was difficult to find somewhere that my meat-eating friends and I could enjoy together. Now, pretty much every restaurant has at least one vegan option on the menu and it is easier than ever to have a meal out without missing out.
Over the last decade, I have powered through many subpar plant-based dishes but Liverpool is now filled with so many amazing vegan-friendly restaurants that it can be overwhelming to decide where to go. So, I have created this guide to my top ten favourite restaurants in the city to help you choose, just in time for Veganuary.
Take a look at the gallery below to see my recommendations, which include fully vegan restaurants and eateries for everyone.
1. The Vibe Cafe, Paradise Street, Liverpool
The Vibe is one of my all-time favourite restaurants in Liverpool and it's fully vegan. The extensive menu has everything you could desire, from 'eggs' on toast to delicious pasta dishes, sweet treats and specialist drinks. I have never had anything but an incredible time at The Vibe. | The Vibe
2. The Egg Cafe, 16-18 Newington, Liverpool
Liverpool’s oldest veggie cafe, The Egg, is located just off Bold Street and has a brilliant menu filled with classic dishes. Whether you're after a Sunday roast or a bean burger, there's something for everyone. It's a proper Liverpool institution so is definitely a must-visit. | theggcafe via Instagram.
3. Glass Onion, Allerton Road, Liverpool
Glass Onion is one of the Allerton Road cafes I have visited many times, due to its excellent vegan options. The whole menu is vegetarian, with a range of homemade dishes from a vegan fry-up to pancakes and blind Scouse. They serve tons of vegan cakes and bakes too and the service is always great. | Emma Dukes
4. Rosa’s Thai, Albert Dock, Liverpool
Rosa’s Thai is a chain that I will never stop raving about due its amazing vegan options and clearly labelled menu. It's one of those places you can go to and feel really confident that you're not accidentally being given non-vegan ingredients, and the Pad Thai is absolutely to die for. Just ask for the tofu version without egg and you're good to go. | Rosa’s Thai Liverpool
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.