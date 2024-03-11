3 . Happy Yu, Kensington

🍽️ With Liverpool having the oldest Chinese community in Europe, it's no wonder the city offers some amazing Chinese cuisine from a variety of restaurants. Happy Yu stands out by offering the best salt and pepper munchy boxes across the city. After having tried most of them, I have to say Happy Yu offers the best value and best quality. The higher price reflects the quantity of food - don't expect to be able to get a small snack from here. If you're sharing with a friend, you won't find many better deals for two than the £20 munchy box, which is sure to leave you with leftovers. 📍 203 Kensington, Liverpool. 📱 0151 261 9637. Photo: Brent Hofacker/stock.adobe