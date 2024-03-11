The city of Liverpool offers the full package for students - ranging from vibrant night life to fascinating museums and a rich cultural history. The selection of cuisine on offer is just as strong. The city has a vibrant food scene a students don't need to break the bank to get a taste of the action.
Using reviews from diners, great offers and large dose of personal experience we have compiled a list of the 12 best value places to eat as a student in Liverpool. In no particular order, this list will provide some of the best options and inform why each selection they made our list.
1. Nabzy's, Leece Street
🍽️ The humble fried chicken joint might seem like an obvious answer, however it's undeniably some of the best valued food you can find. Cheap enough to not break the bank while still retaining a good level of quality. Located right next to the Bombed Out Church, Nabzy's is a reliable and convenient option any time you might be craving fried chicken. It's hard to go wrong with anything on the menu from here and really comes down to personal preference. 📍 41 Leece Street, Liverpool. 📱 0151 709 1333. Photo: Nabzys
2. Bubba's Trap Kitchen
🍽️ Slightly on the more expensive side, especially compared to the previous option, but this is offset by the large portion sizes and the undeniable quality of the food. Bubba's is great if you feel like rewarding yourself. Rather than conventional smaller meals most of the menu comprises of boxes filled to the brim with a variety of food. This means you'll never have to worry about still being hungry after finishing. The Salt and Pepper Box (£19.00) is a personal favourite of mine and combined with their homemade sauce is one of the better meals I've had in Liverpool. 📍 7 Smithdown Road, Liverpool. 📱 07523 169138. Photo: Bubbas
3. Happy Yu, Kensington
🍽️ With Liverpool having the oldest Chinese community in Europe, it's no wonder the city offers some amazing Chinese cuisine from a variety of restaurants. Happy Yu stands out by offering the best salt and pepper munchy boxes across the city. After having tried most of them, I have to say Happy Yu offers the best value and best quality. The higher price reflects the quantity of food - don't expect to be able to get a small snack from here. If you're sharing with a friend, you won't find many better deals for two than the £20 munchy box, which is sure to leave you with leftovers. 📍 203 Kensington, Liverpool. 📱 0151 261 9637. Photo: Brent Hofacker/stock.adobe
4. Mr Chilli, Seel Street
🍽️ Two Chinese restaurants in a row may seem excessive but they do offer different spins on the same cuisine. Whereas Happy Yu leans into almost a fusion of English and Chinese food, Mr Chilli offers a more traditional Chinese experience. Offering all your classics, including spare ribs, duck pancakes and kung pao chicken. The star of the show really is their Mr Chilli special meal. If you're planning a party or a get together you won't regret getting everyone to chip in for this gargantuan meal offering every sort of Chinese meal you could ask for in one £30 package. 📍 92 Seel Street, Liverpool. 📱 0151 709 4975. Photo: Mr Chillis/Google