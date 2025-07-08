15 Merseyside pubs crowned England's best in The Telegraph's top 500 boozers guide

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Jul 2025, 14:31 BST

Discover 15 standout Merseyside pubs featured in The Telegraph's guide to England's best 500 pubs, chosen for their charm, welcoming staff, rich history, and award-winning beer.

A new guide has revealed the best “500 pubs” in England, including more than a dozen in Merseyside.

The new guide, created by Will Hawkes at The Telegraph, includes the top boozers around the country chosen for “their charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and award-winning beer”.

Among the 500 venues are 15 in Merseyside, which truly shine. Take a look at the gallery below to see the best pubs in and around Liverpool.

The Plasterer's Arms, Hoylake.

1. The Plasterer's Arms, Hoylake

The Plasterer's Arms, Hoylake. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0

Roscoe Head, Liverpool.

2. Roscoe Head, Liverpool

Roscoe Head, Liverpool. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews

The Magazine Hotel, New Brighton.

3. The Magazine Hotel, New Brighton

The Magazine Hotel, New Brighton. | Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool.

4. The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool. | Bob Edwards/Wikicommons

