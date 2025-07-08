A new guide has revealed the best “500 pubs” in England, including more than a dozen in Merseyside.

The new guide, created by Will Hawkes at The Telegraph, includes the top boozers around the country chosen for “their charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and award-winning beer”.

Among the 500 venues are 15 in Merseyside, which truly shine. Take a look at the gallery below to see the best pubs in and around Liverpool.

1 . The Plasterer's Arms, Hoylake The Plasterer's Arms, Hoylake. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0

2 . Roscoe Head, Liverpool Roscoe Head, Liverpool. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews

3 . The Magazine Hotel, New Brighton The Magazine Hotel, New Brighton. | Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons