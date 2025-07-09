13 Merseyside restaurants named finalists in the first ever British Burger Awards

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:09 BST

Thirteen Merseyside restaurants have been named finalists in the inaugural British Burger Awards 2025, celebrating the best burgers available.

13 burger joints in Liverpool and Merseyside have made it to the finals of the British Burger Awards.

The British Burger Awards 2025 aim to be a prestigious celebration, recognising not just the best burgers in the country, but the passionate people and innovative businesses that bring them to life.

The winners will be announced at a sparkling ceremony on September 8, at the Double Tree by Hilton in Stoke On Trent. The awards will gather independent operators, high street chains, and street food pioneers to compete for the coveted title of the UK’s best burger.

- 15 Merseyside pubs crowned England's best in The Telegraph's top 500 boozers guide

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.”

Take a look at the 13 Merseyside finalists below, including one which is up for a national award.

Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category.

1. Pattersons, Liverpool

Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category. | Pattersons

Finalist in the Best of Liverpool and Best Customer Experience categories.

2. Cosy Club, Liverpool

Finalist in the Best of Liverpool and Best Customer Experience categories. | Google

Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category.

3. Free State Kitchen, Liverpool

Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category. | fskliverpool/instagram

Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category.

4. Boss Burgers, Liverpool

Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category. | Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Liverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice