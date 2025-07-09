13 burger joints in Liverpool and Merseyside have made it to the finals of the British Burger Awards.

The British Burger Awards 2025 aim to be a prestigious celebration, recognising not just the best burgers in the country, but the passionate people and innovative businesses that bring them to life.

The winners will be announced at a sparkling ceremony on September 8, at the Double Tree by Hilton in Stoke On Trent. The awards will gather independent operators, high street chains, and street food pioneers to compete for the coveted title of the UK’s best burger.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Burger Awards said: “These businesses represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant burger scene – from gourmet innovators to beloved independents serving up unforgettable flavours.”

Take a look at the 13 Merseyside finalists below, including one which is up for a national award.

1 . Pattersons, Liverpool Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category. | Pattersons

2 . Cosy Club, Liverpool Finalist in the Best of Liverpool and Best Customer Experience categories. | Google

3 . Free State Kitchen, Liverpool Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category. | fskliverpool/instagram

4 . Boss Burgers, Liverpool Finalist in the Best of Liverpool category. | Google