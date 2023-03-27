Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
2 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
3 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
6 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
7 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
7 hours ago When the Cost of Living payment will hit Liverpool bank accounts

Michelin Guide 2023: New star for one of 10 Merseyside restaurants in ‘foodies bible’

The new rankings were released at a special awards ceremony and there was a first star for one local eaterie.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 19:14 BST

The new listings for the Michelin Guide 2023 were released at a special awards ceremony at the Silverstone Circuit on Monday evening and there is a brand new entry from in and around the Merseyside region.

The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands to choice eateries and recommends others.

There are now four restaurants near Liverpool with a prestigious Michelin star – with chef Tim Allen’s converted pub sō–lō winning the prestigious honour for this year, joining Fraiche, The Barn and Moor Hall

Here is every restaurant to make the Michelin Guide for 2023 – and what critics had to say about them.

Where: 11 Rose Mount, Oxton, Birkenhead, CH43 5SG. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! You start and end your night in the bar, where movie clips are projected onto the wall above illuminated tables and a diverse selection of music plays. The dining room itself has a darker, more moody feel with colourful acrylic tables laid with unique tableware.

1. Fraiche

Where: 11 Rose Mount, Oxton, Birkenhead, CH43 5SG. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! You start and end your night in the bar, where movie clips are projected onto the wall above illuminated tables and a diverse selection of music plays. The dining room itself has a darker, more moody feel with colourful acrylic tables laid with unique tableware. Photo: @marcatfraiche/twitter

NEW STAR - Where: 17 Town Green Lane, Aughton, L39 6SE. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! Having worked at various well-regarded restaurants around the country, Tim Allen has brought plenty of experience to his first solo venture in a brightly decorated, converted pub. His dishes are modern, with unique touches, and he lets each flavour-packed core ingredient shine; go for the tasting menu.

2. sō–lō

NEW STAR - Where: 17 Town Green Lane, Aughton, L39 6SE. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! Having worked at various well-regarded restaurants around the country, Tim Allen has brought plenty of experience to his first solo venture in a brightly decorated, converted pub. His dishes are modern, with unique touches, and he lets each flavour-packed core ingredient shine; go for the tasting menu. Photo: Emma Vian/Google

Where: 7 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Southport, PR8 4AR. The Michelin Guide says: A friendly, bustling neighbourhood bistro, serving gutsy French dishes with a classic base, punchy flavours and the occasional international touch. It’s a family affair with Mum Michaela, Dad Marc and their sons all involved, either in the kitchen or front of house. Pop into their next-door bar, Petite Vérité, for pre or post-dinner drinks.

3. Bistrot Vérité

Where: 7 Liverpool Road, Birkdale, Southport, PR8 4AR. The Michelin Guide says: A friendly, bustling neighbourhood bistro, serving gutsy French dishes with a classic base, punchy flavours and the occasional international touch. It’s a family affair with Mum Michaela, Dad Marc and their sons all involved, either in the kitchen or front of house. Pop into their next-door bar, Petite Vérité, for pre or post-dinner drinks.

Where: Prescot Road, Aughton, L39 6RT. The Michelin Guide says: Two MICHELIN Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour! Plus a MICHELIN Green Star for gastronomy & sustainability. Your meal commences with a tantalising array of snacks – the last served in the kitchen where you can chat with Head Chef Mark Birchall.

4. Moor Hall

Where: Prescot Road, Aughton, L39 6RT. The Michelin Guide says: Two MICHELIN Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour! Plus a MICHELIN Green Star for gastronomy & sustainability. Your meal commences with a tantalising array of snacks – the last served in the kitchen where you can chat with Head Chef Mark Birchall. Photo: Tripadvisor

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
RestaurantsStarsLiverpool