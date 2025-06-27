15 must-visit pubs in Sefton chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide

More than 70 incredible pubs in Merseyside feature in the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.
The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
We have scoured the list and picked out 15 of our favourite pubs in Sefton hat you need to try.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the Sefton pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and find out why they were included.
1. The Sparrowhawk, Formby
CAMRA said: "The Sparrowhawk is a Brunning & Price pub on the original road between Southport and Formby. It was built as the Dower House to the nearby Formby Hall and is situated in five acres of woodlands and gardens. The open-plan pub places an emphasis on food, but always has up to six real ales in excellent condition." | The Sparrowhawk
2. The Crosby Coop, Crosby
CAMRA said: "Opened in 2023, the Coop (as in pigeon coop), has two main areas. The entrance opens into to a long, narrow room, with a bar in the top left corner. One side of the
main room has bookshelves with a wide range of reading matter and board games."
| The Crosby Coop
3. The Freshfield Hotel, Formby
CAMRA said: "A community pub at its heart with three distinct areas: a dining room serving quality food, a bar area dominated by a bar full of handpumps, and ‘the flags’, where well behaved dogs are allowed. Sport is shown on three large TVs and a real fire adds warmth in winter." | Google Street View
4. Maghull Cask Cafe, Maghull
CAMRA said: "This micropub is a hidden gem. Opened in 2018, it now serves a good range of changing cask ales, continental bottles and gins. Beers are from regional brewers such as Oakham, Titanic and Salopian. Friendly, knowledgeable staff help to create a great atmosphere where conversation prevails. The Liverpool-Leeds canal runs through Maghull and makes the pub makes the ideal base for a nice walk towards Burscough."
| Maghull Cask Cafe
