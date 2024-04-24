Located just a ten-minute walk away from the city centre, the area is filled with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as Cains Brewery Village, the Baltic Market and the brand-new BOXPARK development.
Although the Baltic is an incredible area for foodies, it isn’t really a place with classic sit-down restaurants, and if you’re not in the mood for a food hall experience, it can be tricky to know where to go for a bite. But, it truly is a haven of great food - you just need to know where to look.
I lived in the Baltic Triangle for a number of years and can safely say I have the scoop on its fantastic food offerings. Here, I take you through some of my all-time favourite food and drink spots around the neighbourhood, which are definitely worth a visit. Is your favourite on the list?
1. 92 Degrees, Jamaica Street L1
I'm not ashamed to say I've paid quite a few visits to 92 Degrees, with the lovely coffee shop being the perfect place to work from. The coffee is unreal and there is always a selection of delicious cakes, with vegan and gluten-free options available too. But, the coffee shop serves more than just cake and drinks, with breakfast, brunch and lunch options available. The food has been lovely every time I've visited, and the selection is way bigger than you'd expect. Photo: 92 Degrees
2. Botanical Garden, New Bird Street L1
The Botanical Garden is an outdoor bar tucked away in the Baltic Triangle, which only opens during the warmer months. With cosy outdoor seating, live DJs, gin tins and excellent vibes, it is a popular spot throughout the spring and summer, and you can bet I'm there whenever the sun is shining. Of course, the bar is known for its drinks but you can also expect great food from Hot Mess Pizza and The Allotment. Photo: Emma Dukes
3. The Bagelry, Nelson Street L1
So, this might not quite count as the Baltic Triangle, but the Bagelry is about a minute's walk away from the Baltic Green and serves the BEST doughnuts and bagels in town. They have a huge variety of homemade bagels, which you can buy plain or as filled sandwiches, as well as tons of doughnuts which are all vegan. There is space to sit in if you please or you can take the food to go and sit out in the sunshine. Photo: The Bagelry via Facebook.
4. Ditto Coffee, Jamaica Street L1
Ditto Coffee opened on Jamaica Street in 2018 and continues to thrive, serving delicious hot drinks to the local community. The venue is small but there is a cosy seating area upstairs and a range of drinks and sweet treats available - including vegan options. Every time I've been in, the staff have been lovely and there are always different cakes and pastries to try. Photo: Ditto Coffee
