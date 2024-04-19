Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Consistently dubbed one of the trendiest places in the country, Liverpool‘s Baltic Triangle has now been named one of the 15 ‘coolest’ neighbourhoods in the UK in a new ranking list by The Telegraph.

Located on the outskirts of the city centre, the area is brimming with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as Cains Brewery Village and the hidden gem that is Red Brick Market. Boxpark has just opened its first street food market outside of London in the area too, and Merseyrail is hoping to welcome passengers to its new £100m Liverpool Baltic station in 2025.

The Telegraph’s ‘cool’ list for 2024 includes ‘offbeat gems’ in many of the UK’s major cities including London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham. It is based on nominations by locals, along with factors such as the best places to eat, drink, shop and stay.

The travel experts note: “The Baltic Triangle, wedged between Chinatown and the cathedrals on one side and the Albert Dock on the other, is a seriously cultured “development zone”, home to scores of creative and digital SMEs and lots of new apartments for the programmers and artists employed there.

“Formerly the stomping ground of shipwrights and chandlers (two of the main drags are Jamaica Street and Greenland Street), it has retained a couple of grand old red-brick buildings, including Cains Brewery - now a “village” full of work spaces, bars, shops and a food market. As the area finds its own identity, now’s a good time to explore.”

The guide picks out Michelin recommended restaurant Manifest and bicycle cafe Ryde as good places to eat, while the Grade II-listed Baltic Fleet pub gets the nod for beer options and Camp & Furnace for music. If you plan to explore the area and stay for the night, the ‘garishly punky rooms at the party-crowd oriented Baltic Hotel or the dock-and-river views and the more predictable home comforts of the Hampton by Hilton’ are recommended.

It’s no surprise to us that the Baltic Triangle consistently receives high praise, with tourists constantly posing for snaps in front of the brilliant street art dotted around Jamaica Street - including Paul Curtis’ Liverbird wings mural.

Our broadcast journalist Emily Bonner calls the area home and has produced a brilliant video guide on what it’s really like to live in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK, with new developments constantly on the go.