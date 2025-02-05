A brand-new restaurant has opened on Allerton Road, joining dozens of fantastic eateries and shops on the popular South Liverpool street.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named after the owner’s son, Aron’s Place promises to offer a wonderful Mediterranean dining experience, with a fresh and exciting atmosphere and an extensive menu that “caters to all tastes”.

The fully licensed restaurant offers breakfast, dinner and tea options, ranging from a classic full English breakfast or a tuna sandwich to lamb skewers, halloumi burgers and a host of salads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aron's Place, Liverpool. | Handout

Aron's Place, Liverpool. | Handout

Discussing his new venture, owner Agron - known locally as Johnny - said: “We have been looking for a site on Allerton Road for sometime and this site is perfect for what we wanted in terms of location. Whether it be a freshly brewed coffee or a light bite for lunch we have a range of freshly cooked dishes to suit everyone.

“Allerton Road has some amazing restaurants and bars and we are very happy to now be part of this well known and loved road in the South of Liverpool.”

Aron’s Place has created five new full and part time jobs in the local hospitality industry and more roles are expected to become available during the summer. The restaurant can be found at 104 Allerton Road, and is open from 8.00am to 7.00pm daily.