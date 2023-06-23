Millions of travellers plan their entire holidays around food, according to new research. With many saying cuisine is more important than culture, landmarks or beaches when it comes to picking a destination.

The study, conducted for Tesco , also revealed the top 20 European cuisines that get people travelling for food and at number one, it’s Italian.

The great news is, you don’t have to travel to Naples, the Amalfi Coast or Milan to get an authentic taste of Italy. There are a host of brilliant restaurants right here in Liverpool.

But, where should you go to get the best antipasti, insalate, pasta, pizza and more? LiverpoolWorld has got you covered...

We’ve compiled a list of the best places to grab an Italian meal, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 100 reviews and 4.6 stars or more on Google.

Here are the best* Italian restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool, in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated restaurants were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or no rating listed and have not been included.

1 . A Tavola - Madison Square, L1 ⭐ A Tavola has a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews from 164 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2019. 📝 This deli and restaurant also offers Italian cooking classes. 💬 “Absolutely brilliant place to get top quality pasta, cheeses and meats.” Photo: A Tavola

2 . Casa Italia - Stanley Street, L1 ⭐ Casa Italia has a 4.6 rating on Google Reviews from 1,824 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2019. 📝 Classic Italian cuisine in rustic, painted brick room with checked tablecloths and stripped floors. 💬 “Amazing tasty food, we enjoyed every dish. Also, what I like is that they have two sizes of portions. This is real Italian food.” Photo: Casa Italia

3 . Carlisi - Dale Street, L2 ⭐ Carlisi has a 4.9 rating on Google Reviews from 486 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. 📝 A modern Italian bar located right in the heart of the city centre on Dale Street. 💬 “Friendly atmosphere, home cooked Italian tapas dishes and excellent service.”

4 . Cucina di Vincenzo - Woolton Road, L16 ⭐ Cucina di Vincenzo has a 4.8 rating on Google Reviews from 624 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in August 2019. 📝 Charming, family-run restaurant presenting classic Italian specialities, plus cocktails & wine. 💬 “Generous food portions and quality of food was exceptional. Fresh made pasta and seafood in particular.” Photo: Google