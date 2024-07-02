Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Penelope’s is the sister restaurant of one of the most popular breakfast and brunch spots in the North West.

A much-loved Merseyside restaurant is set to open its new venue this week and demand is so high that customers have ‘broke the internet’.

Penelope’s Birkdale, the sister restaurant of Emily’s Formby and the Brunch & Cocktail Club, began taking bookings on Monday (July 1) and the response was so high that excited customers crashed the booking website.

Emily’s Formby has become one of the most popular breakfast and brunch spots in the North West. Likewise, The Brunch Club on Duke Street is widely regarded as one of the best eateries in the city centre.

Set to open on Friday (July 5), the new venue is located on Rotten Row in Southport and has a similar vibe to its sister sites, with botanical decor and a menu featuring cocktails and brunch dishes.

Penelope's Birkdale. | Penelope's Birkdale via Facebook

Sharing a video on Instagram on Monday, the Penelope’s team said: “Oops... We’ve been absolutely BLOWN AWAY by the unprecedented response since we opened bookings, but unfortunately our website has been blown away too! We’re working hard to get this sorted, but in the meantime don’t worry, you can still book a table via the link in our bio.

“This crazy morning has got us even more excited to open our doors on Friday and we want to say the biggest thank you for your phenomenal support… Even if you did crash our website on day one, we wouldn’t have it any other way!”

