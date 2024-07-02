New restaurant Penelope's 'breaks the internet' after announcing launch date
and live on Freeview channel 276
A much-loved Merseyside restaurant is set to open its new venue this week and demand is so high that customers have ‘broke the internet’.
Penelope’s Birkdale, the sister restaurant of Emily’s Formby and the Brunch & Cocktail Club, began taking bookings on Monday (July 1) and the response was so high that excited customers crashed the booking website.
Emily’s Formby has become one of the most popular breakfast and brunch spots in the North West. Likewise, The Brunch Club on Duke Street is widely regarded as one of the best eateries in the city centre.
Set to open on Friday (July 5), the new venue is located on Rotten Row in Southport and has a similar vibe to its sister sites, with botanical decor and a menu featuring cocktails and brunch dishes.
Sharing a video on Instagram on Monday, the Penelope’s team said: “Oops... We’ve been absolutely BLOWN AWAY by the unprecedented response since we opened bookings, but unfortunately our website has been blown away too! We’re working hard to get this sorted, but in the meantime don’t worry, you can still book a table via the link in our bio.
“This crazy morning has got us even more excited to open our doors on Friday and we want to say the biggest thank you for your phenomenal support… Even if you did crash our website on day one, we wouldn’t have it any other way!”
As well as breakfast and brunch, Penelope’s will also provide a more extensive evening menu featuring home made pasta and pizza. Diners can also expect an outdoor seating area catering for the warmer months alongside a ‘cosy’ interior.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.