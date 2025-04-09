Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phil Rosenthal, host of 'Somebody Feed Phil', delights in a traditional bowl of Scouse at Liverpool's cherished Ma Boyle's pub during his UK tour.

The award-winning writer behind Everybody Loves Raymond and the producer and host of Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil has tried Liverpool’s famous dish at one of the city’s most cherished pubs.

Somebody Feed Phil has earned a mass following who love to watch Phil Rosenthal travel the world and try exciting new foods so, of course he had to try a traditional bowl of Scouse on his recent trip to Liverpool.

Sharing an Instagram story on Tuesday (April 8), Phil said: “Liverpool, oh Liverpool, I’m here. I’m at Ma Boyle’s about to have a bowl of Scouse. Can’t wait to see ya in a little bit.”

Ma Boyle’s is known for championing the classic Liverpudlian stew, serving a host of variations of Scouse including vegan options and Scouse pies. While Phil hasn’t yet shared his thoughts on the pub’s offering, we’re fairly certain he’ll have loved it.

Following his trip to the venue at Tower Gardens, Phil then took to the stage at the Philharmonic Hall for his ‘An Evening With Phil Rosenthal’ show.

The tour continues this week, with the 65-year-old performing in Manchester on Wednesday (April 9).