Phil Rosenthal, the beloved host of Netflix's 'Somebody Feed Phil', is set to visit Liverpool this week with a live show at the Philharmonic Hall.

The award-winning writer behind Everybody Loves Raymond and the producer and host of Somebody Feed Phil is bringing his live show to Liverpool.

One of Netflix’s most popular food and travel shows, Somebody Feed Phil has earned a mass following who love to watch Phil Rosenthal travel the world and try exciting new foods. The hilarious foodie is coming to Liverpool this week and has said there’s one meal he has to try while he’s here.

Speaking on Passover Kitchen Live, a special edition of BBC Saturday Kitchen Live for the Jewish festival of Passover, Phil said: “I’ll be in Liverpool and Manchester and Newcastle, I’m so excited... I know I’m supposed to have a bowl of Scouse in Liverpool.”

The sitcom writer and TV star looked concerned as he asked presenter, Matt Tebbutt: “Do you like that?’” Matt responded by explaining it’s “a kind of stew’” and Phil added: “Let’s hope.”

Phil will be in Liverpool on Tuesday (April 8) for An Evening With Phil Rosenthal, staged at the Philharmonic Hall. He will then perform in Manchester on Wednesday (April 9). Tickets are available here.