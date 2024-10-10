Royal visit for 'magical' new Liverpool restaurant
The Gulf House Restaurant in Liverpool city centre is designed to look like a traditional 1970s’ bazaar in Dubai, complete with terracotta mud-effect walls, Arabic script decoration and woven rugs and furniture.
Hoping to remind customers of ‘magical memories from holidays and trips to the Middle East’, guests are encouraged to take off their shoes before entering and Arabic music can be heard around the venue.
Claiming to be ‘the first of its kind in the UK’, the eatery, on Tradewind Square, just off Duke Street, launched last month with more than 1,500 customers visiting during its opening weekend. And, one of its first guests was none other than the UK’s Saudi Ambassador, HRH Prince Khalid bin Bandor Al Saud who, the Gulf House team said, couldn’t believe ‘the Middle East is in Liverpool’.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said they expected a successful start, but “it has surpassed anything we could have hoped for”. They added: “To have had so many customers, especially English customers, wanting to experience our food and our culture has been truly amazing. We expected it to be busy – but not this busy!”
The menu includes the likes of Lamb Fahsah, freshly-made naan bread, chicken Mandi, salmon, burgers, wraps and even a whole lamb (to serve 15 people) priced at £290. Dishes are served on large plates to encourage sharing and prices are described as ‘competitive’. The Gulf House team say the Liverpool restaurant will be ‘the first of many’, with plans to open further sites in Manchester and London.
