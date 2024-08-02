Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool scooped a number of awards at the Great Taste Awards 2024, with 14 eateries, producers and retailers recognised at the 'Oscars of food and drink'.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, who have been championing independent food retailers and producers since 1995, the Great Taste Awards are handed out annually in recognition of the best in class all over the world.

Dubbed the 'Oscars of food and drink', the Great Taste Awards claim to be the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme, with a panel of over 500 industry experts scrutinising entries over 92 days, including blind-taste tests.

More than 3,500 companies from 115 countries around the world entered into the awards this year, with best products being given a rating of three stars (extraordinarily tasty food and drink), two stars (above and beyond delicious) or one star (food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour).

The Guild of Fine Food have now published the results for 2024 and a number of Liverpool producers and retailers have been included. The city's 12 winners at this year’s 'Oscars of the food and drink' are:

Lunya - Hanover Street

💬 "Lunya is a fabulous Catalonian Deli, Restaurant and Bar in the heart of Manchester & Liverpool,recreating the very best of Catalan and Spanish food, dining culture and vibe and passion for eating wonderful food and drinking fabulous wines and much more. And now Lunyalita in Albert Dock, Liverpool! We are the largest Spanish online food and drink store in the UK."

⭐ Two of their products were singled out for One Star awards - Azada Organic Basil Olive Oil; Torre de Nunez Serrano Reserva Ham Slices

TABLE chocolatier - Liverpool

💬 "TABLE’s whole process takes place in the basement of Ropes and Twines on Bold Street, Liverpool, and our line of single origin chocolate bars is made from scratch. TABLE is Liverpool’s first bean to bar. Our range of bars includes origins such us Madagascar, Tanzania, Haiti and Nicaragua. From selecting ethically sourced beans to roasting and boxing, each bar is made from 2 to 3 ingredients only ⎯all natural⎯, giving you the true taste of chocolate."

Ropes & Twines - Bold Street

💬 "We opened our doors in June 2018, sourcing and serving the highest quality produce from all over the world. A sanctuary from the bustle of Bold Street we pride ourselves on excellent wine, speciality coffee and conversation."

⭐⭐ Three of their products were singled out for Two Star awards: TABLE - hot chocolate Dominican Republic 62%; TABLE - Nicaragua White 43%; TABLE - Madagascar Dark 84%

⭐ Two of their products were singled out for One Star awards: TABLE - Haiti Milk 61%; TABLE - Tanzania Dark 72%

Leaf - Bold Street

💬 "Independent tea shop and restaurant on Bold Street in Liverpool."

⭐ Six of their products were singled out for One Star awards: Colombia Decaf; Silver Needle tea; William Fox Premium Caramel Syrup; William Fox Premium Mulled Spice Syrup; Peppermint tea; Secret Garden tea.

Leaf, Bold Street. | Google Street View

Liverpool Cheese Company Ltd - Woolton Street

💬 "The Liverpool Cheese Company was founded in 2006 by Vickie Anderson and Ian Tomlinson. Their aim is to share their passion for cheese with everyone, whether here online, in their quaint little shop in a grade 2 listed old dairy in Woolton village, Liverpool, at their renowned Cheese Schools or one of the many events the team attend."

🥈 One of their products was awarded a World Cheese Silver Award: Ticklemore Cheese

⭐ One of their products was singled out for a One Star award: Sweet Chilli & Tomato Relish

Delifonseca Dockside - Brunswick Way

💬 "An independent restaurant, bar and deli that brings together and celebrates local produce and international cuisine in the heart of Liverpool."

⭐⭐ One of their products was singled out for a Two Star award: Yallo Ltd. British Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Rape Seed Oil - Infused with Lemon & Thyme.

⭐ Five of their products were singled out for One Star awards: Yallo Ltd British Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Rapeseed Oil - Infused with Garlic & Garden Herb; Royal Rosé Kombucha; Garlic Dorset Sea Salt; Natural Dorset Sea Salt; Oak Smoked Dorset Sea Salt

Squash - Windsor Street

💬 "The Squash cafe and shop are full of fresh, seasonal flavours, prepared, stocked and loved by our brilliant, passionate food team! Come and sample the tastiness – eat in our beautiful, community-designed cafe or garden (or take something tasty home)."

A Slower Space - Penny Lane

💬 "We are a husband and wife team who have worked in the fashion industry as designers and design managers for over 16 years. We decided to set up a store when we realised life is too short not to chase your dreams. We always admired a certain shop on Penny Lane so when it became available to rent we knew it was a sign that we had to go for it!"

Kami's West Derby - Eaton Rd

💬 "We are a farm shop and deli situated in West Derby, Liverpool. As a small, family run business, we are passionate about sourcing amazing quality ingredients and products. We have worked tirelessly and picked each of our ingredients and products based on their unique and amazing qualities."

Gillions of Crosby - College Road

💬 "Gillions is a local family butchers, delicatessen and supermarket renowned for its delicious home cooked meats, with ham off the bone, roast beef and roast pork with stuffing, being just some of the specialties in the range. They also stock a wide selection of Continental meats. The delicatessen counter stocks a wide range of products such as pate, olives and homemade salads and coleslaw. The cheese counter has over 40 different varieties to offer and the selection continues to grow each week."

Crosby Cheese & Charcuterie - St John's Road

💬 “We supply a wide variety of local British and European Cheese & Charcuterie for everyone to enjoy! Located in Crosby, near Liverpool, customers can click and collect online or can visit us to watch your goodies being freshly cut and prepared by our friendly team.”

Sida Chinese Supermarket - London Road

Chung Wah Supermarket - Hardy Street

eJoy Asian Foods - Myrtle Parade

The full list of Great Taste Awards 2024 winners can be found on the Guild of Fine Food website.