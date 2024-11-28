A firm favourite on Liverpool’s Castle Street, San Carlo has been open for more than a decade and is a well-loved restaurant showing no signs of leaving any time soon.

With Christmas less than a month away, I headed to the venue for a wintery Italian meal and a festive tipple, eager to try a Christmas cocktail (or three). As usual, I was blown away by just how beautiful the venue was as soon as I entered, with stunning orange and coral hues, golden details and the addition of gorgeous Christmas decorations.

My friend and I sat down and took a look at the beautifully designed Christmas Fayre menu - which is sadly only available for groups of six or more - before scouring the main winter menu. We were gutted to find that there were no Christmas cocktails on the menu and asked a lovely staff member who informed us there were none available.

I assume we were just a little bit early to the party because, let’s be honest, Christmas isn’t traditionally meant to start in November after all. We did, however, order ourselves some great cocktails off the main drinks menu, so it wasn’t the end of the world.

To start, I opted for the delicious vegetable soup - which is also available on the Christmas Fayre menu - and my friend chose the focaccia (and let me steal some for dipping). Both were lovely and got our appetites ready for our pasta mains.

I opted for a classic Penne Arrabbiata while my friend chose the Ravioli Tartufo, which consisted of filled ravioli served with truffle and cream. We wolfed both our mains down, leaving not even a speck of food - that’s how amazing they were. That’s one thing I will always say about San Carlo, they really know how to make the perfect pasta.

For dessert, I decided to get mango sorbet - my all time favourite sweet treat other than doughnuts, while my friend got the meringue cake. As always, the sorbet was divine, though my friend was a little confused when she was served a pastry-style dessert - I guess meringue is different in Italy.

All in all, we had an absolutely lovely time and the Christmas spirit could be felt around the whole restaurant, from the stunning display outside to the festive wreaths adoring the bar area.

While I sadly can’t comment on the Christmas cocktails or Christmas Fayre menu, I can confidently say that San Carlo is a top choice for a Christmas meal with friends or a couple of drinks before your work night out - and it offers the perfect backdrop for cute pictures too. Plus, if afternoon drinks are your thing, guests dining at San Carlo Liverpool on Thursdays from December between 12-4pm will receive a free glass of prosecco. Cheers!

