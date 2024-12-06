They may not be doing fried turkey this Christmas, so I went out to try KFC’s new Stuffing Tower burger instead.

KFC has an advert out at the moment where they poke fun at the supposedly repeated demands of the company to release a festive culinary creation based not around their classic chicken but on turkey. Naturally, as purveyors of fast-food poultry perfection, they politely decline to venture into the comparatively uninspiring world of turkey.

But still, traditional turkey-based Christmas foods aside, the Colonel’s determination to get in on the ever-expanding universe of festive fast food options for the ever-discerning consumer has seen KFC explore the cranberry-laden world of Christmas grub regardless of their steadfast refusal to go full turkey. Which is why I found myself with a Stuffing Tower in hand.

Described as ‘a brioche style bun with an original recipe fillet, a sage and onion stuffing patty, burger dressing, lettuce, cheese and a spicy cranberry sauce’, this real-life sandwich looked slightly less appetising than it appeared in the ad pics. T’was ever thus. But still, there was the instantly-recognisable fried chicken, so I was surely in safe hands.

On top of the chicken was a disc of questionable colour which looked like an unwell veggie burger but which was, in fact, a hockey puck of sage and onion stuffing. I’ll be honest, it didn’t look very appetising, but hey ho. I delved in regardless and was very pleasantly surprised indeed.

The chicken flavour so redolent of Friday night family buckets didn’t quite come though to begin with because of the stuffing hockey puck, which was nicely salty and very onion-y. It was nice, especially when combined with the exceptionally sweet cranberry sauce which was slathered all over this burger like jam on a scone. But I’ll be damned if it didn’t work.

Nibbling a chunk of chicken on its own to get that taste-bud hit, I found myself enjoying the burger. I don’t think it’ll make me switch from a classic KFC order of chicken, gravy, and fries, but this sandwich didn’t come across as some Christmas gimmick thrown together with kitchen leftovers, it was actually decent. I was suitably impressed.

Granted, we may never know what magical things KFC could do if they actually took the plunge and went all in on a festive fried turkey burger, but for the time being we can all rest easy knowing that we don’t actually need to know what such a concoction may taste like. In the meantime, we have the Stuffing Tower, so merry Christmas one and all.

