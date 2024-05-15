Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘foodie paradise’ is returning to Merseyside this spring, featuring more than 100 vendors, delicious free samples and a host of live entertainment.

The Southport Food and Drink Festival has become one of the highlights of Sefton’s cultural calendar and is expected to attract thousands of visitors. Taking place during the school holidays, the free event is ideal for families looking for affordable fun.

The three day festival will see tasty offerings from over 100 vendors, offering an array of food from all around the world – showcasing a range of epicurean delights, with dishes ranging from the sun-scorched Greek Isles to the snow-capped Canadian mountains. Locally sourced food is also celebrated throughout the festival with traders offering up homemade pies, chutneys, local sausages, hog roast and ice cream from a nearby dairy.

Thousands of samples will be served, from charcuterie and sausages to handmade cheeses and pickles, so visitors can try a range of different foods throughout the event - and take some home too.

This year’s event will also host some fantastic local musicians and performers - including The Jazzophonists, the Wellbeing Choir, Clay Highway and Olivia Armstrong - and there will be activities for children too.

Where is the Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024?

The Southport Food and Drink Festival will once again be staged at the coastal town’s beautiful Victoria Park, with a range of food stalls, live entertainment and music.

When is the Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024?