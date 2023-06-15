Register
The 12 best fish and chip shops in Wirral according to hygiene ratings and Google reviews

There are few things in life better than a chippy tea and these eateries have all been given five stars by food inspectors and rated highly by customers.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:45 BST

Wirral has a huge and ever expanding range of food outlets but the chippy remains one of the most popular options on the peninsula and the UK as a whole. But there are so many to choose from, all claiming to be the best, how do you decide where to get your chippy tea from?

To help, we have compiled a list of 13 of the best chippies in Wirral based on five star hygiene ratings by theFood Standards Agency and customer rankings on Google Reviews (outlets must have at least 40 reviews). They are listed below in alphabetical order.

Big Chef has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 43 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2022.

1. Big Chef Fish And Chip Shop, Bebington

Big Chef has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 43 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2022. Photo: Google Street View

The Big Fish has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 106 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2022.

2. The Big Fish, Wallasey Village

The Big Fish has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 106 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2022. Photo: Google

The Big Fish has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 79 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2021.

3. Fortune Cuisine, Bromborough Road

The Big Fish has a 4.5 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 79 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2021. Photo: Google Street View

Georgio’s has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 212 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2023.

4. Georgio’s, Borough Road

Georgio’s has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 212 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2023. Photo: Google/Paul Robinson

