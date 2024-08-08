One of Liverpool’s most-treasured pubs reopens today, almost a year after closing its doors.

The Monro on Duke Street closed in October 2023, leaving staff without jobs and many loyal customers losing their Christmas bookings. Built in the late 18th century, the pub is named after the three-masted sailing ship ‘The James Monro’ and was Grade II listed in 1985.

No longer the dark shade of blue it previously was, the Duke Street pub has been refurbished by the 1936 Pub Company - who are also behind The Vines, The White Hart and The Engineer - and given a new lick of orange-brown paint.

The pub may have new light fixtures, a new bar and a new Irish theme, but there are also nods to it’s long history, with restored features and a hanging painting of the The James Monro.

As the The Monro prepares to open to the public at 2.00pm on Thursday (August 8), we have created a gallery providing a sneak peek of how it looks...

The exterior of The Monro, Duke Street, Liverpool.

The old Monro sign can be seen hanging above the pub.

The new Monro is an Irish-inspired venue, as shown by the large Guinness signs.