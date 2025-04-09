Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rise in holiday bookings to the Middle Eastern country has been attributed to the viral Dubai chocolate trend on social media.

With holiday bookings to Dubai having increased by nearly 40% in the past week, according to luxury holiday provider Destination2, the surge in interest is being attributed to ‘taste tourism’ and people’s desire to be ‘influencers in their own right’, according to one expert.

The famous Dubai chocolate was first invented by British-Egyptian UAE resident Sarah Hamouda, who - inspired by pregnancy cravings - created a new chocolate bar with a pistachio cream filling, tahini, and knafeh, a Middle Eastern dessert consisting of shredded filo pastry, syrup, and cream cheese.

The viral Dubai Chocolate (Credit: Fix Desserts) | The viral Dubai Chocolate (Credit: Fix Desserts)

Despite selling her Fix Dessert Chocolatier bars exclusively on Deliveroo in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the chocolate bars were Deliveroo’s most popular order globally last year thanks to online social media crazes. Various UK supermarkets have since launched their own versions of the chocolate to great fanfare, selling out in double-quick time.

Luxury holiday provider Destination2 has also seen bookings for Dubai leap 38% compared to the same week in 2024, with the sweet treat - beamed onto millions of people’s devices by viral hashtags such as #dubaichocolate, which has 337.8k posts on TikTok alone - sparking a holiday frenzy across the UK.

“Holidaymakers have long enjoyed discovering new cuisines, but we’re now seeing food itself becoming the main reason for choosing a destination,” said Destination2’s travel expert, Betty Bouchier-Hobin. “Bookings to Dubai have jumped 38% in the past week alone after ‘Dubai chocolate’ has taken social media by storm.

“Holidaymakers increasingly want to be travel influencers in their own right. In a bid for authenticity, holidaymakers are seeking out the real deal by visiting the destinations where the foods originate - whether it’s the latest viral ‘Dubai Chocolate’ or Japan’s famous soufflé pancakes.

“With holidaymakers faced with a bigger choice of destinations to choose from than ever before, people are looking for unique factors to guide their decision - and viral food trends are quickly becoming one of the biggest.”

