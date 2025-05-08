Top 10 best cafes in Liverpool, according to your Tripadvisor reviews

Liverpool is home to many brilliant cafes, offering tasty sandwiches, warming cuppas or hearty fry ups.
For those of you who aren't locals - or just fancy trying somewhere new - I have taken a look at Tripadvisor reviews to find the best spots for breakfast, brunch, lunch or a coffee in the city, from an award-winning North American-style joint to a quirky plant-based cafe.
- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and food & drink.
Below are the top ten cafes in Liverpool, as ranked by Tripadvisor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.