Top 10 best cafes in Liverpool, according to your Tripadvisor reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th May 2025, 10:15 BST

Explore the top 10 cafes in Liverpool, as ranked by your TripAdvisor reviews. Perfect for locals and visitors alike.

Liverpool is home to many brilliant cafes, offering tasty sandwiches, warming cuppas or hearty fry ups.

For those of you who aren't locals - or just fancy trying somewhere new - I have taken a look at Tripadvisor reviews to find the best spots for breakfast, brunch, lunch or a coffee in the city, from an award-winning North American-style joint to a quirky plant-based cafe.

Below are the top ten cafes in Liverpool, as ranked by Tripadvisor.

A Small Fish in a Big Pond, Water Street.

1. A Small Fish in a Big Pond, Water Street

A Small Fish in a Big Pond, Water Street. | Emma Dukes

The Vibe, Paradise Street.

2. The Vibe, Paradise Street

The Vibe, Paradise Street. | The Vibe

Cook Street Coffee, Castle Street.

3. Cook Street Coffee, Castle Street

Cook Street Coffee, Castle Street. | Google

Lucy In The Sky, Exchange Street East.

4. Lucy In The Sky, Exchange Street East

Lucy In The Sky, Exchange Street East. | Lucy In The Sky

Related topics:LiverpoolTripAdvisorReviewsCoffee
