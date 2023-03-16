Two Liverpool venues named in the Best Food Halls in the UK - including Baltic Market

These food halls have been ranked the best.

The UK is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene with food halls becoming increasingly popular over the last few years, allowing groups of people to try food from different vendors.

Liverpool is home to several brilliant food markets, including Duke Street Market, The GPO, Renshaw Street Food Market and the Baltic Market, but which ones are the above the rest?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Big 7 Travel and EnjoyTravel teamed up to find the food halls in the UK. Venues were ranked based on several factors, including but not limited to: overall atmopshere, selection of vendors, range of cuisines and unique/special events.

Two Liverpool venues made the top 20 list, with the Baltic Market placing at number 5. The industrial style market in Liverpool’s features some of the city’s most popular food vendors, which change regularly. The venue also hosts a Sunday farmer’s market and there are often live bands and artists performing on a Saturday.

At number 16 is The GPO, Liverpool’s largest food hall. Based in the Metquarter in the city centre, the space houses 11 independent kitchens, including the city’s first revolving cheese and wine bar, Japanese-Scandi street food from Konjo, and Ice, which serves up some of the most Instagrammable ice cream and sweet treats in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where did other UK food halls rank?

Top 20 Best Food Halls

Mackie Mayor (Manchester) Eataly (London) Cutlery Works (Sheffield) Altrincham Market House (Altrincham) Baltic Market (Liverpool) Shelter Hall (Brighton) Hammonds of Hull (Hull) Society (Manchester) Talbot Yard (Maltby) Bang Bang Oriental (London) The Goods Shed (Canterbury) SPARK (York) Bonnie & Wild (Edinburgh) Common Market (Belfast) Arcarde (London) The GPO (Liverpool) Kommune (Sheffield) Suffolk Food Hall (Suffolk) Asia Asia Food Hall (Birmingham) The Food Pit (Durham)

Advertisement