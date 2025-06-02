Uzbekistan food and culture caravan is coming to Manchester and Liverpool

Uzbekistan: Heart of the Silk Road is bringing its vibrant culture and food to towns and cities across the UK this summer.

This began due to the Uzbek diaspora in the UK and was supported by organisations including: Uzbekistan Travel, the Uzbek Embassy in London and the British Council.

Uzbekistan’s Tourism Ambassador to the UK, Sophie Ibbotson, said: “We want Brits to fall in love with this extraordinary Central Asian country.”

Adding: “Uzbekistan embodies every Silk Road fantasy – from camels crossing deserts to bazaars trading precious silks and spices – but it’s also a young and energetic country, with thriving contemporary fashion, food, and music scenes.”

The following includes the dates and places you can find the Uzbekistan Caravan:

5 June, The Gyle Shopping Centre, Edinburgh

7 June, Spinningfields, Manchester

8 June, Church Street, Liverpool

12 June, Churchill Way, Cardiff

15 June, Bonn Square, Oxford

17 June, Angel Islington, London

Here in Manchester, we currently have the only Uzbekistani footballer (Abdukodir Khusanovto) to ever play in the Premier League for Manchester City.

The UK’s only Uzbek food truck, OshPaz – is embarking on a nationwide tour of the UK to show off the delights of Uzbek cuisine. Chefs Bahriddin Chustiy and Muzaffar Sadykov will be cooking up a storm in cities across England and Scotland.

Their authentic Uzbek menu includes the perennially popular Wedding Plov, a rice-based dish with meat; and lagman, Uzbekistan’s spicy hand-pulled noodles, as well as vegan options.

The cultural experience extends beyond the food: from 12.00 to 17.00 every day there will free performances of Uzbek music and dance, presentations, and a chance to taste all that Uzbek cuisine has to offer.

The event is also free to attend and requires no registration.