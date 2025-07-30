Win thousands of pounds worth of Whisky for the price of a bottle of Bells with Master of Malt's competitions | Master of Malt

Think you can tell your Laphroaig from your Glenfarclas? Master of Malt is giving whisky lovers a shot at owning a rare and pricey dram.

Do you think you know your Ardbeg from your Auchentoshan? Or your Lagavulin from your Laphroaig? Whisky geeks might be in with a chance of winning a super-rare, super-expensive spirit in a series of competitions by Master of Malt.

The online purveyor of sumptuous Scotches has lined up some of the rarest whisky in the world to be give away as prizes, and all you need to do is answer some questions they describe as "fiendish".

So far more than £1 million of whiskies have been won, and it's no surprise, because some of them are worth thousands of pounds.

Prices for tickets to enter the competitions vary depending on the dram that's up for grabs, but they start at just £5 - and that could win you anything from a £400 Macallan to a £600 Glenfarclas.

All you need to do to enter is click here to choose your prize, and then answer the questions. If you're successful, you'll go into the draw and you're in with a chance of one of the world's rarest whiskies winging its way to you.

