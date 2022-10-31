The best Vegan restaurants, cafes and shops in Liverpool

Liverpool is rated one of the top ten vegan-friendly cities.

November 1 is World Vegan Day, a time to celebrate plant-based living and share ideas with like-minded people. However, people who don’t practice veganism are also encouraged to consider the benefits of reducing their use of animal products.

What is World Vegan Day?

World Vegan Day began in England in 1994, in celebration of the Vegan Society’s 50th anniversary. President of the society, Louise Walls wanted to celebrate the fact the word vegan had become part of the English language.

Since then, Vegan Day has been celebrated by people all over the world, with many cities organising events on November every year and has evolved into World Vegan Month (November).

This year’s theme is Future Normal, with the Vegan Society encouraging people to consider whether animals used for food are any different to the animals we keep as pets.

Veganism in Liverpool

According to research by Nisbets, there are almost 3,500 people in Liverpool who follow a vegan lifestyle. The organisation also ranks Liverpool as the 7th most vegan-friendly city in the UK, with a large selection of vegan-friendly cafes, restaurants and retailers.

Liverpool has a wide range of vegan-friendly shops, including Mattas (Bold Street), Plant Vegan Shop (Anfield) and Purple Carrot (Smithdown Road). They are all independently owned and offer a range of fresh ingredients, pulses, grains, meat alternatives and cruelty-free skincare.

Vegan-friendly cafes and restaurants

Liverpool is a hotspot for vegan eateries and we have created a list of some of the best cafes and restaurants, offering vegan options perfect for people curoius about the lifestyle.

1. The Vibe: The Vibe is located in the city centre, and is completely vegan. The family-run cafe has incredible options, from pancakes with ice cream to spaghetti bolognese. They also offer a selection of vegan cakes, including their famous brookies.

Pancakes at The Vibe.

2. The Egg: The Egg is Liverpool’s oldest veggie joint, located just off Bold Street. They offer brilliant, reasonably priced options including a vegan Sunday roast.

3. The Bagelry: Based in Chinatown, the Bagelry serves up vegan-friendly bagels including a pesto and chicken alternative, and a vegan cheese and hashbrown bagel. They also have a selection of amazing doughnuts - all of which are vegan.

4. Down the Hatch: Down the Hatch is on Duke Street, and has a completely vegan menu. From loaded fries, to hearty Scouse - they have something for everyone.

5. Organico: Located on Bold Street, Organico is a veggie eatery and juice bar, serving up an array of vegan options. From cakes and pastries, to wholefood bowls and soups, it’s a great choice for new vegans.

Easy vegan swaps for everyday foods

A vegan diet can seem challening, however, there are some easy ways to reduce your meat and dairy intake.

1. Swap whole milk for oat - Oat milk is one of the creamiest types of milk alternative and is the closest in taste to dairy.

2. Sunflower spread instead of butter - Flora have a vegan range and Vitalite is a popular choice.

3. Swap chicken nuggets for Birds Eye vegan dippers - they taste great with vegan mayo.

4. You don’t need to swap your biscuits - so many biscuits are accidentally vegan including party rings, oreos, ginger nuts and digestives.