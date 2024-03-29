There are few things better than a chippy tea, and on Good Friday - it's a must. But, there are so many competing opinions about which fish and chip shop is the best, especially with Liverpool being filled with so many excellent options.

However, one way to determine which chippy to visit is by looking at hygiene ratings to see which venues are considered the best by food inspectors and then combine the results with reviews from diners to rank them all.

We have done just that by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 100 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google, as well as a five star hygiene score.

So, here are the 14 best* fish and chip shops in the city, in alphabetical order. Is your favourite on the list?

*Please note, some popular venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or no rating listed and have not been included. Ratings are correct at the time of publication.

1 . Allerton Fish Bar, Greenhill Road ⭐ Allerton Fish Bar has a 4.2 out of five rating on Google from 267 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2017. 💬 One reviewer said: "Best fish and chips around. Traditional chippie, not takeaway selling fish and chips aswell."📍 Greenhill Road, L18 7HW. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Andy’s Fish & Chips, Lark Lane ⭐ Andy's Fish & Chips has a 4.1 out of five rating on Google from 157 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2018. 💬 One reviewer said: "Great food, excellent service, friendliest staff I've met in a while."📍Lark Lane, L17 8US. Photo: Andy’s Fish & Chips

3 . Chan's Fish & Chips, Pilch Lane ⭐ Chan's Fish & Chips has a 4.2 out of five rating on Google from 177 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: "Best chippy around."📍Pilch Lane, L14 0JF Photo: Chan's Fish & Chips via Facebook