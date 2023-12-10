A magnificent property is for sale in one of the Wirral's most prestigious locations.

Listed on Rightmove for a whopping £2,250,000 this grand home, named 'Roselands', boasts original Edwardian features, a spacious terrace and huge gardens.

The property description by Currans Unique Homes reads: "Introducing Roselands, a truly spectacular Edwardian residence with eight elegant bedrooms, six wonderfully ornate reception rooms and two acres of stunning grounds.

- Wirral named one of the north west's happiest places to live. Dating back to 1912, this impressive home was built for John Wilson, a Canadian shipping magnate. Intended as a summer house for entertaining his friends and colleagues, it certainly shows the wealth and grandeur of the time."

Located on Croft Drive in Caldy, the breathtaking mansion is surrounded by lush greenery and there are many walking routes from the doorstep in all directions, including down to Caldy Beach.

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know what you think...

1 . Roselands, Croft Drive, Caldy Roselands, Croft Drive, Caldy. Photo: Rightmove/Currans Unique Homes

2 . Roselands, Croft Drive, Caldy Roselands, Croft Drive, Caldy. Photo: Rightmove/Currans Unique Homes

3 . Roselands, Croft Drive, Caldy Roselands, Croft Drive, Caldy. Photo: Rightmove/Currans Unique Homes

4 . Roselands, Croft Drive, Caldy Roselands, Croft Drive, Caldy. Photo: Rightmove/Currans Unique Homes