30 incredible hidden gems in Liverpool and Merseyside to discover in 2025

Liverpool is known for its incredible culture, history, architecture and nightlife but some of its most incredible monuments are pretty unknown to tourists. Hidden away in lesser known locations around Merseyside are a whole host of incredible treasures that are just waiting to be explored.
In Birkenhead, you’ll find an incredible example of Outsider Art that was kept secret for many years, and, in Aigburth, you can discover a majestic tree that has been standing for more than 120 years.
From a secret, underground war bunker and a lost seaside resort to the remains of an historic tower and a legendary stone, here are 30 hidden gems in Liverpool and Merseyside that you need to visit in 2025.
Take a look at the gallery below and let us know your favourite hidden gems in the comments section.
1. England’s smallest house, Wavertree
Liverpool has a rich history and walking through the streets of the city there's many clues to what life was like in the past. If like me, you wonder how different people's lives looked like in yesteryear there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it clue in the suburbs of the city.
Squeezed into an old alleyway next to The Cock & Bottle pub in Wavertree High Street stands what was once the smallest house in England. It was absorbed into the pub after the final tenant departed, but the unique frontage and a commemorative plaque remain. | Emily Bonner
2. Pilgrims Progress Antiques, Liverpool
Pilgrims Progress on Bridgewater Street is a three-floor antiques store which has been running for nearly 40 years. Customers can shop the huge collection of antique furniture or visit for repairs and painting. | Pilgrims Progress Antiques
3. The Plaza Cinema, Crosby
Crosby’s Plaza Cinema is a treasured community asset, offering a ‘proper’ cinema experience.
Expect mainstream, foreign language and cult films. | Local TV
4. The British Lawnmower Museum
This unique national collection dates from the original first grass cutting patent in 1799, at the time of the industrial revolution, to the first robot mower in 1995, which cost £1 million to develop. It includes manufacturers not usually associated with the garden industry, such as Rolls Royce, Royal, Enfield, Dennis, and many more. The museum supplies lawnmowers and garden machinery for film and TV, most recently the Downton Abbey movie and curator Brian Radam says if you look closely, you might spot his feet in the shot too. | LTV
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.