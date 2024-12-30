30 incredible hidden gems in Liverpool and Merseyside to discover in 2025

1 . England’s smallest house, Wavertree

Liverpool has a rich history and walking through the streets of the city there's many clues to what life was like in the past. If like me, you wonder how different people's lives looked like in yesteryear there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it clue in the suburbs of the city. Squeezed into an old alleyway next to The Cock & Bottle pub in Wavertree High Street stands what was once the smallest house in England. It was absorbed into the pub after the final tenant departed, but the unique frontage and a commemorative plaque remain. | Emily Bonner